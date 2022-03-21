Submit Release
Box Culvert Project Begins Next Week on Stamper Road (Route 2077) in Chanceford Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Stamper Road (Route 2077) in Chanceford Township, York County, is tentatively set to begin next week.

The project, which is located between Main Street Ext. and Cramer Road near the Village of Brogue, includes the replacement of a box culvert and drainage improvements. 

The bridge will be closed from March 28, 2022, to July 9, 2022. A detour will be in place using Main Street Ext., Route 74, and Muddy Creek Forks Road.

This project is final part of a multiple bridge contract that involves replacement of the Burkholder Road (Route 2014) bridge in Lower Windsor and Chanceford townships, placement of box culverts at Pleasant Grove Road (Route 2016) in Lower Windsor and Chanceford townships, Pleasant Grove Road (Route 2016) in Chanceford Township, and Stamper Road (Route 2077) in Chanceford Township, and pipe replacement and stream bank stabilization on Swamp Road (Route 2089) in North Hopewell Township. 

Other work activities include minor roadway approach reconstruction, erosion and sediment pollution control, and guiderail placement. 

Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,929,457 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

