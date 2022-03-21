New “Get Outside!” podcast episode covers mule deer study in Sheridan Region

Listeners can hear Episode 9: Upper Powder River Mule Deer Study on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms.

Cheyenne - This month the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s podcast “Get Outside!” dives into the results of a recent mule deer study in the Sheridan Region. The work evaluated the condition of the Upper Powder River Mule Deer herd which has been under management objectives of 18,000 for several years. The study has provided an interesting look into the daily life and happenings of mule deer in the northeast region of Wyoming.

Listeners can hear Episode 9: Upper Powder River Mule Deer Study on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe to never miss an episode.

“Get Outside!” is a monthly podcast hosted by Game and Fish Videographer Ray Hageman where the department discusses current topics and issues regarding Wyoming’s wildlife so that hunters, anglers and others who appreciate the outdoors can get insight into what make’s Wyoming wildlife so special. Additional topics covered by “Get Outside!” include raising cool and warm fish, mule deer hunting in the Greys River area in western Wyoming and chronic wasting disease.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -