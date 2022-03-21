Westbound lane closures on I-94 near Maple River will be in place

FARGO, N.D. – Lane closures on Interstate 94 will be in place beginning Wednesday, March 23, to prepare eastbound and westbound traffic to be routed to the westbound lanes for upcoming bridge construction.

The right lane of I-94 westbound near the Maple River bridge will be closed first, followed by the left lane when eastbound traffic will be redirected to the I-94 westbound left lane.

Traffic control and temporary guardrails will be installed along with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph through the project area.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov 701.239.8920