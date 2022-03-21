Submit Release
Sen. Jim Brewster Statement on Death of State Troopers and a Civilian

Harrisburg, March 21, 2022 – Sen. Jim Brewster (D – Allegheny/Westmoreland), Democratic Chair of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, made the following statement following the deaths of Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, Branden T. Sisca, and an unnamed civilian.

“My family and I are praying for the two Pennsylvania State Troopers, Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, and an unnamed civilian who were struck and killed this morning outside of Philadelphia on I-95. Our law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line everyday trying to keep our neighborhoods and community members safe. This loss will be deeply felt across the Commonwealth, and I hope I will be joined in keeping the lives of these troopers, the unnamed civilian, and all of their families and loved ones in my thoughts and in my prayers.”

