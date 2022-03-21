Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 21, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 21 will include the following: 

Monday, March 21 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined representatives from the South Carolina Air National Guard and Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a special announcement, Columbia Metropolitan Airport, West Cargo Hangar, 3513 Air Commerce Drive, West Columbia, S.C.           

Tuesday, March 22 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will join representatives from the American Red Cross to recognize Red Cross Month, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, March 18 to Friday, March 25: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the 2022 State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) Israel Trade Mission.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 14, 2022, included:

Monday, March 14

2:00 PM: Meeting with Coach Shawn Elliott.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 15

9:50 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Charter Spectrum for a special announcement, Charter Spectrum Headquarters, 3347 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, S.C.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a CertifiedSC Showcase Luncheon, Columbia Convention Center Ballroom A, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, March 16

7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 60th South Carolina State Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Stonewall Richburg.

6:47 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Thursday, March 17

1:15 PM: Agency call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:45 PM: Economic development call.

3:21 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

7:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at The Hibernian Society of Charleston’s 221st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Banquet, Hibernian Hall, 105 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, March 18

10:00 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

