Gov. Wolf Announces $5 Million to Support Flood Mitigation Following Hurricane Ida

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania will receive $5 million, through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support Pennsylvania in mitigation against future damage from natural disasters.

“Pennsylvania is one of the most flood-prone states in the country,” said Gov. Wolf. “Every year we have flooding that does not meet federal thresholds for assistance, so this mitigation funding will help get people out of harm’s way and prevent future losses due to flooding.”

Properties that are covered by a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and have sustained repetitive losses due to flooding are eligible for the new Swift Current initiative, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Homeowners who are interested in this program should contact their local municipality or county emergency management agency for more information. 

The local government in which the property is located is considered the sub-applicant and will work with interested property owners to develop a sub-application. The local government will submit the sub-application to the state on property owner’s behalf, and the state will submit the application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA will select projects based on eligibility and funding available in each state.

Participation in the Swift Current initiative is voluntary. The following project types are eligible to participate in Swift Current even if an insurance claim has been filed:

  • Property Acquisition and Structure Demolition/Relocation;
  • Nonstructural Retrofitting of Existing Buildings and Facilities;
  • Structure Elevation;
  • Mitigation Reconstruction;
  • Dry Floodproofing of Historic Residential Structures or Non-Residential Structures; and
  • Structural Retrofitting of Existing Buildings.

The exact process and timeline for project implementation will vary based on the project type. Once the property has been selected for mitigation, the local government will contact the property owner on how to move forward with the project.

Per FEMA, the application period opens April 1, 2022 and ends on October 3, 2022. Any applications received after that time will not be considered.

