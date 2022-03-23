Recognized Retail Industry Leader Randi Nolan Joins The Parker Avery Group Consulting Firm
Global retail industry expert Randy Nolan joins consulting firm’s executive leadership team as Partner
I have sat in many of our clients’ seats, felt the pressure they feel, and faced many of the same challenges they face.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group is pleased to announce that retail industry leader Randi Nolan has joined the consulting firm as a Partner. The addition of Randi further strengthens Parker Avery’s executive leadership team and the company’s position as a leading consultancy in the retail industry.
— Randi Nolan, Partner
Randi has built and led forward-looking retail organizations, advancing innovation on a global scale. She is passionate about bringing positive, sustainable changes to retailers. Randi started her career in management consulting, focusing specifically on the retail and fashion industry. She brings deep expertise in building world-class capabilities across the consumer value chain, including product development, sourcing, logistics, wholesale/retail merchandise planning, and other key supply chain functions. Randi’s tenure in the industry spans major retailers and brands including Global Brands Group, Li & Fung, Juicy Couture, Liz Claiborne, Inc., Talbots, Inc., and The Frye Company.
"We are thrilled to have Randi join our team," said Clay Parnell, President and Managing Partner of The Parker Avery Group. "Randi brings a wealth of knowledge from her 30+ year career from across the retail and apparel markets. Randi and I started our careers together, and I’m personally excited to be working with her again. Her global perspective and deep experience enhance Parker Avery’s ability to deliver innovative and meaningful business results to our clients."
Before joining Parker Avery, Randi was President of Innovation Brands and Global Transformation at Global Brands Group. In that role, she drove strategic growth and turnarounds among high-visibility, high-value brands to attract acquisition attention in the face of unique market and supply chain disruptions.
“I have sat in many of our clients’ seats, felt the pressure they feel, and faced many of the same challenges they face. I have even been a client on many occasions!” said Randi. “I am excited to leverage this perspective and experience, along with my prior consulting experience to help Parker Avery's clients achieve the most impactful results possible.”
Randi has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics of Operations Research from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She lives in Yorktown Heights, New York.
About The Parker Avery Group. The Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands. Learn more at https://parkeravery.com.
Media Contact
Tricia Gustin, Senior Director of Marketing
Patricia Gustin
The Parker Avery Group
+1 770-882-2205
tricia.gustin@parkeravery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other