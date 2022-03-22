The Collaborative Named Best Training Firm in Family Wealth Report WealthTech Awards
Consultancy meets wealth manager, wealth technology and family office needs for functional, individual and group training
“We're honored to be recognized for our training for wealth and wealth tech firms. We've been passionate about delivering human behavior-focused training to financial professionals for over 20 years.”MEDFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collaborative for Investment Education, Inc. (The Collaborative) has been named the WealthTech Americas Awards 2022 award winner in the category of Training Solutions.
— Beverly Flaxington
Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in the Americas, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialism and geography, which the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have “demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year”.
Each of these categories is highly contested, with a small group of finalists and commended submissions chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the advisory board. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners, finalists and commended alike.
Winning awards is particularly important in challenging times, as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.
Commenting on the firm’s selection, Beverly Flaxington, president and founder, The Collaborative said: “It is a great honor to be recognized for this work. We have been passionate about delivering human behavior-focused training to financial professionals for over 20 years. We focus on action-oriented change that helps individuals, teams and organizations be the best they can be. In so doing, we have helped hundreds of wealth managers, large institutions and wealth/investment technology firms realize significant growth and stature in our industry.”
ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, said: “These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique and, I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in America’s wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process, such that the awards truly reflect excellence in America’s wealth management.”
About The Collaborative for Business Development, Inc.
For over 25 years, The Collaborative has helped hundreds of firms grow their business and improve the way they operate. We combine deep knowledge about human behavior, helping people shift toward effective outcomes and – with our decades in C-level positions and leading companies – offer real-world experience to get winning results. We know the challenges you face and leverage our experience to help individuals, teams and companies make better decisions for their present and future.
About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)
ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high-quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.
