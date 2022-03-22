Submit Release
XPATPAL LAUNCHES TO REINSPIRE HOW PEOPLE TRAVEL BY CREATING CUSTOMIZED TRIPS TO ITALY BUILT BY EX-PATS

Starting with Italy XPatPal delivers personalized experiences that match the travelers' unique personalities and interests.

The pandemic taught us many things and one of them is that freedom to travel is not something we should take for granted.”
— Joel Reidy

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XpatPal is pleased to announce the launch of their new travel service that connects like-minded ex-pats living in Italy with travelers from all parts of the world so they can experience Italy in a way that is only available through the eyes of like-minded people who are living every day in the areas people wish to explore. Launching with a team of 50, led by Joel Reidy, a regular traveler to Italy as well as management and sales executive with 25 years experience, and co-founded by operations and logistics expert Peter Scott and marketing and branding expert Saul Colt.

“The pandemic taught us many things and one of them is that freedom to travel is not something we should take for granted. Maybe it is wanderlust, the desire to experience a different culture or just to meet new people but whatever the reason, travel is part of what makes us human,” said Joel Reidy, CEO of XpatPaI. “Now that the world is opening up again our desire to travel has awakened but with so many things changed over the last two years trusting recommendations from an old blog post or a travel book can result in a disappointing trip. All of our itineraries are created at the time of the request based on the travelers’ interests and the absolute freshest information.”

As part of the 50 person team, our “Pals” will cover 20 regions of Italy including Abruzzi, Basilicata, Calabria, Lazio, Lombardy, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany, and Veneto. XpatPal experiences range from family trips, solo travel, and off-the-beaten-path events to everything in between including, of course food and cultural experiences that Italy is known for.

XpatPal’s initial launch focuses exclusively on Italy but will expand to France, Spain, The United Kingdom, and Germany in 2023.

To learn more about XpatPal, apply to be a “Pal” or traveler with us please go to www.xpatpal.com
About XpatPal
XpatPAL is transforming the way people travel by connecting travelers with like-minded local expats (aka “Pals”) for personalized recommendations based on the individual travelers’ personalities and interests. ﻿Our mission is for every trip to be personalized with off-the-beaten-path experiences that you can never find in a guidebook or get from a hotel concierge. Our Pals will help you uncover experiences that you would only know about from real people living in the area and community as well as the common “checklist” items.

For more information email hello@xpatpal.com or visit www.xpatpal.com

saul colt
The Idea Integration Co. Inc.
+1 888-489-7285
email us here

