2022-03-17 14:02:08.417 Scratchers Player Wins $50,000 on Favorite Ticket

2022-03-17 14:02:08.417

A $50,000 prize was uncovered on a Missouri Lottery “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers ticket by one of the game’s biggest fans.

“It’s been one of my favorite Scratchers,” the winner shared. “I’ve been after those since they first came out.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, 11077 Olive Blvd., in St. Louis.

Scratching the ticket in her vehicle, the winner realized it held one of the game’s $50,000 prizes.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, are you kidding me?’” she laughed. “I was surprised, surprised, surprised!”

“$300 Million Cash Explosion®” is a $30 Scratchers ticket with over $89 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $10 million and three second-tier prizes of $1 million.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Louis County, visit MOLottery.com.