SwitchBin Appoints Tech Industry Leader Sally Lange to Board of Advisors
SwitchBin, a retail automation technology start-up adds another industry leader, Sally Lange, to powerhouse Advisory Board
As an innovator and expert in the world of wireless telecom, consumer electronics, and retail, Sally is another strong contributor on our Advisory Board.”OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overland Park, KS: SwitchBin Inc. has announced the addition of Sally Lange to its Strategic Advisory Board. SwitchBin, a technology start-up, has created the first fully automated kiosk for the purchase of wireless devices and the appraisal and trade in of used devices.
— Bob Kilinski
Sally Lange is a tech industry expert, thought leader and founder of Slang Consulting, a strategy & innovation consulting firm that shepherds both technology start-ups and Fortune 500 companies to new marketplaces. With over 25 years in wireless and tech, she has developed and led billion-dollar businesses, working with world-leading brands like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Costco, Walgreens, Apple, Samsung, Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.
Lange spent over a dozen years with Brightstar, the leading wireless global supply chain company, building several internal start-ups as the company grew to $10B in revenue across 50 countries. During her tenure, Sally held leadership positions as head of global marketing, VP of product development & innovation, President of global retail services and President of sales & marketing.
Subsequently, Sally joined Sprint as an officer and Vice President in the lead-up to the merger with T-Mobile. While there, she led a national team managing the business with major retailers, developed sales channels from the ground up and created strategic partnerships to drive growth and innovation for Sprint/T-Mobile. It was this experience that made the need for a solution like SwitchBin so apparent. “Today, customers buy from brands that make the process seamless, easy and fast,” said Lange. “At the same time, retailers and carriers alike are facing an unprecedented labor shortage and escalating costs to run labor-intensive stores. The time has come to bridge the gap with a technology-forward solution.”
Sally is a well-known industry leader, serving on the Executive Board of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), was former chair of the CTA Wireless Division and appointed to the Board of Industry Leaders. She currently sits on CTA’s Retailer Council and Wireless Division boards. Sally also co-founded Executive Women in Wireless and has contributed to CTIA, the Wireless Foundation and GSMA. She regularly speaks on disruptive trends and innovation impacting business today.
“As an innovator and expert in the world of wireless telecom, consumer electronics, and retail, Sally is another strong contributor on our Advisory Board. She brings a perfect blend of energy, experience, intelligence, and credibility to the table and is making a huge difference”, said Bob Kilinski, CEO of SwitchBin.
About SwitchBin:
SwitchBin, a privately held company based in Overland Park, KS, is the first autonomous end-to-end retail wireless platform. Bringing together a unique combination of software and smart machine technologies, the company is poised to revolutionize and improve the customer experience for the delivery of smartphones and other connected devices. For more information, visit https://switchbin.com.
Bob Kilinski
SwitchBin Inc.
+1 817-690-6851
bobk@switchbin.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn