March 21 - Secretary Griswold Priority to Protect Colorado Voters’ Right to Cast a Ballot Without Fear of Intimidation Passes the Legislature

Denver, March 21, 2022 - Today, The Vote Without Fear Act (HB22-1086), a bill to ensure Coloradans can continue to cast a ballot without fear of intimation, passed out of the Colorado Legislature and will now go to the Governor’s desk. The Vote Without Fear Act prohibits a person from openly carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any drop box, voting center, or central count facility while an election or any related ongoing election administration activity is in progress.

“When we protect Colorado voters from intimidation at the ballot box, we protect democracy. I am proud of this important legislation which will safeguard Colorado voters’ right to cast a ballot without intimidation or interference regardless of their zip code, political affiliation, or race,” said Secretary Griswold. “Passing the Vote Without Fear Act would not be possible without Representatives Sullivan and Bacon and Senators Fields and Jaquez Lewis, and I am grateful for their dedication to protecting the rights of all Colorado voters.”

This bill will strengthen pre-existing voter intimidation laws and put common-sense measures in place to ensure every voter can cast a ballot at a drop box or Voter Service & Polling Center without fear. Many states already have similar prohibitions in state law.

In 2021, at least 19 states passed over 30 laws restricting access to voting, and in 2022 hundreds of bills to strip Americans of their right to vote are being considered. In contrast, the Vote Without Fear Act will continue to uphold Coloradans’ constitutional right to vote.

A summary of the bill can be found HERE and the full text of the bill can be found HERE.

More information on Secretary Griswold’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Colorado Legislative Session can be found HERE.

