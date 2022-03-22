Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,198 in the last 365 days.

New Podcast “Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support Podcast” Launched to Benefit Health and Human Service Workers

image of next guest on Caring Caregivers Podcast, Boris Powell

Upcoming podcast

AHP logo

Advocates for Human Potential, Inc.

Behavioral Health Professionals Share Strategies for Professional Caregivers to Maintain Wellness

This podcast explores creative strategies caregivers and others use to manage life’s challenging issues and situations. There’s something for every kind of caregiver in this podcast.”
— Phil Rainer, LCSW-R, Podcast Moderator

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) just launched “Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support Podcast.” The podcast focuses on improving the emotional health and well-being of health and human service workers, such as first responders, direct care staff, the behavioral health workforce and other professional caregivers who have sacrificed and offered such dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their wellness is essential for communities.

This new podcast from AHP is available on Apple libraries and Spotify (https://anchor.fm/caring-for-caregivers).

A new podcast episode drops each Friday. Each features a conversation with a behavioral health or wellness professional sharing their expertise, strategies for maintaining emotional and physical wellness and insight from their lived experience.

Clinical social worker Phil Rainer moderates the episodes and explores with guests what it really means to focus on personal mental health and well-being in the face of life challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, injury, caring for those with COVID-19, misinformation and mistrust among the public, sobriety, boundaries, stress, depression and more.

“We’re all faced with difficult challenges from time to time, and now more than ever there’s a growing movement encouraging us to focus on our own mental health and well-being. But what does that look like in real life?” said Rainer. “This podcast explores creative strategies caregivers and others use to manage life’s challenging issues and situations. There’s something for every kind of caregiver in this podcast.”

This podcast is produced by AHP and supported through an Emergency COVID-19 Grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
For 35 years, AHP has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.

Sarah Farmer
email us here
Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP)
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

New Podcast “Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support Podcast” Launched to Benefit Health and Human Service Workers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.