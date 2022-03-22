New Podcast “Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support Podcast” Launched to Benefit Health and Human Service Workers

Upcoming podcast Advocates for Human Potential, Inc.

Behavioral Health Professionals Share Strategies for Professional Caregivers to Maintain Wellness

— Phil Rainer, LCSW-R, Podcast Moderator

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP) just launched “Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support Podcast.” The podcast focuses on improving the emotional health and well-being of health and human service workers, such as first responders, direct care staff, the behavioral health workforce and other professional caregivers who have sacrificed and offered such dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their wellness is essential for communities.

This new podcast from AHP is available on Apple libraries and Spotify (https://anchor.fm/caring-for-caregivers).

A new podcast episode drops each Friday. Each features a conversation with a behavioral health or wellness professional sharing their expertise, strategies for maintaining emotional and physical wellness and insight from their lived experience.

Clinical social worker Phil Rainer moderates the episodes and explores with guests what it really means to focus on personal mental health and well-being in the face of life challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, injury, caring for those with COVID-19, misinformation and mistrust among the public, sobriety, boundaries, stress, depression and more.

“We’re all faced with difficult challenges from time to time, and now more than ever there’s a growing movement encouraging us to focus on our own mental health and well-being. But what does that look like in real life?” said Rainer. “This podcast explores creative strategies caregivers and others use to manage life’s challenging issues and situations. There’s something for every kind of caregiver in this podcast.”

This podcast is produced by AHP and supported through an Emergency COVID-19 Grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

For 35 years, AHP has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.