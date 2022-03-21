Maine Department of Education Launches PreK-12 MOOSE Learning Progressions in Critical Topic Areas

In response to the inequitable access to in-person education faced by Maine students at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MOOSE was created to leverage the expertise of Maine educators to create a free resource for online, asynchronous learning. In the first year alone, over 300 project-based, interdisciplinary, student-driven modules were created spanning all grades from PreK-12.

Now in its second year, MOOSE continues to innovate and evolve, expanding the capabilities of our dedicated online platform and working with educators to create modules that fit within dedicated PreK-12 learning progressions. What started as an emergency response has become a growing repository of quality content and resources that are used as support-rich enhancements to school-based education.

MOOSE has also become known for its responsive professional development, helping Maine educators expand and deepen their own practice even as they create content for the platform. The relationships and learning that come from being on a MOOSE team, along with the support to innovate and iterate on their ideas, are what keeps these educators coming back session after session as Content Creators.

This week, MOOSE launches its first set of PreK-12 MOOSE Learning Progressions, purposefully designed around interdisciplinary topics including: Career Readiness, Climate Education, History of Genocide and the Holocaust, Computer Science, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math).

These Learning Progressions are created to provide asynchronous, project-based modules by Maine educators for Maine students. The existing progressions will continue to grow through the work of additional Content Creators and new topics will be added in the coming years. MOOSE Modules of all types can be accessed at: https://learnwithmoose.maine.gov.