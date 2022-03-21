Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,996 in the last 365 days.

Maine Department of Education Launches PreK-12 MOOSE Learning Progressions in Critical Topic Areas

In response to the inequitable access to in-person education faced by Maine students at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MOOSE was created to leverage the expertise of Maine educators to create a free resource for online, asynchronous learning. In the first year alone, over 300 project-based, interdisciplinary, student-driven modules were created spanning all grades from PreK-12. 

Now in its second year, MOOSE continues to innovate and evolve, expanding the capabilities of our dedicated online platform and working with educators to create modules that fit within dedicated PreK-12 learning progressions. What started as an emergency response has become a growing repository of quality content and resources that are used as support-rich enhancements to school-based education. 

MOOSE has also become known for its responsive professional development, helping Maine educators expand and deepen their own practice even as they create content for the platform. The relationships and learning that come from being on a MOOSE team, along with the support to innovate and iterate on their ideas, are what keeps these educators coming back session after session as Content Creators. 

This week, MOOSE launches its first set of PreK-12 MOOSE Learning Progressions, purposefully designed around interdisciplinary topics including: Career Readiness, Climate Education, History of Genocide and the Holocaust, Computer Science, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math).

These Learning Progressions are created to provide asynchronous, project-based modules by Maine educators for Maine students. The existing progressions will continue to grow through the work of additional Content Creators and new topics will be added in the coming years. MOOSE Modules of all types can be accessed at: https://learnwithmoose.maine.gov 

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine Department of Education Launches PreK-12 MOOSE Learning Progressions in Critical Topic Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.