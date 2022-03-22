Submit Release
First Major San Francisco Sightseeing Tour Company Flirting with Wine & Weed Farm Tours to California’s Emerald Triangle

Tourists take photos on a weed farm in California's Emerald Triangle

Tourists enjoying their first time on a cannabis farm in Mendocino

What happens when cannabis is normalized like wine in Northern California?

We are always looking for different and unique experiences to offer our customers. Our ambition at Gray Line San Francisco is to become a one-stop-shop for any tourist that visits Northern California”
— Xavier Valls, CEO of Gray Line San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The more San Francisco tourists ask about cannabis farm tourism, the more the major media begins to attentively notice the growing interest in visiting cannabis farms in California.

Gray Line San Francisco becomes the first of the major sightseeing tour companies to venture into Northern California Cannabis tourism. Partnering with one of San Francisco’s first cannabis farm tour companies, Mendocino Experience, a boutique tour company that has been taking San Francisco tourists and locals on wine tour style visits of cannabis farms in California’s Emerald Triangle, shortly after cannabis first became regulated for adult use in California.

Throughout the entire 2022 tour season, lasting April through October, Gray Line and Mendocino Experience have partnered to operate regular 25 passenger bus tours from San Francisco to Mendocino County launching with a special Weed and Wine tasting tour on 4/20/2022.

Xavier Valls, CEO of Gray Line San Francisco said, ”We are always looking for different and unique experiences to offer to our customers. Our ambition at Gray Line San Francisco is to become a one-stop-shop for any tourist that visits Northern California, and based on this vision, we felt that offering a tour that covers the history of the Emerald Triangle, the cannabis industry, and a wine tasting was something no one was offering yet. We’re grateful to be able to partner with Mendocino Experience for this experience!”

About the Mendocino Experience
Mendocino Experience was founded in 2018 by veteran San Francisco Bay Area tour guides Misha Frankly and Chris Vardijan to launch this new branch in Northern California tourism. In seeking to normalize cannabis for everyone, and following the precedent set by the wine tourism industry in neighboring Napa and Sonoma, guests can come to learn more about the business and culture of legacy grown world-class cannabis in Mendocino County.

More information about the tour can be found at www.mendoexperience.com – tours can easily be booked directly online.

Best contact for press purposes

Chris Vardijan
Mendocino Experience
+1 510-470-0420
email us here
Visiting San Francisco? Book a tour of a Cannabis Farm!

