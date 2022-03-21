Former CMO at The North Face Steve Lesnard Announces Position with Sephora as the Brand’s Global Chief Brand Officer

Steve Lesnard Joins Sephora

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After serving as chief marketing officer (CMO) and global vice president of product creation at The North Face, Steve Lesnard announced he has accepted a position as global chief brand officer at Sephora, a multinational retailer delivering personal care and beauty products. With more than 20 years of experience in leading global brand marketing, launching products, and driving high-profile business growth, Lesnard plans to expand Sephora’s omnichannel platform, improve brand identity, and develop best practices for growing the company.

Amidst the global pandemic, Steve Lesnard worked with the executives at The North Face to overcome the challenges presented with building consumer confidence. He and his team developed innovative strategies to connect with consumers while maintaining a positive brand identity and promoting equality and progressive changes. They connected with athletic influencers, creating meaningful content while supporting various social movements, including spending over $10 million on the Explorers Fund, which is dedicated to making the outdoors accessible to everyone. As CMO and global vice president of product creation, he also adopted new tactics that relied upon real-time first-party data to boost brand awareness and leaned upon strategic relationships and brand collaboration to improve brand marketing.

Moving into this new role, Lesnard is excited to leverage his skills and expand the Sephora identity worldwide. Lesnard expressed that he is drawn to the position due to its opportunity with global marketing and innovation.

“After working for the global leader in sports, I recognize that Sephora is a clear leader in beauty. It’s the only global beauty prestige retailer with big ambitions to continue to grow and scale across the world,” Lesnard states. “Sephora has been a true innovator and disruptor in their space. I’m attracted to brands with innovation and disruption at their core because they deliver a better experience for consumers.”

Lesnard’s driving enthusiasm for change aligns nicely with Sephora’s values, as he notes his admiration for the brand’s commitment to sustainability, transparency, renewable energy, and diversity. He explains, “Sephora’s point of view on beauty, its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and its sustainability initiatives deeply resonate with my personal values.”

Steve Lesnard joins the Sephora team with a growth mindset. His initial campaign will focus on building the brand’s omnichannel platform, a critical step in meeting consumers’ evolving digital demands. He explains, “Coming from the branding world, Sephora’s expertise in omnichannel – with [more than] 165 million records in [its] database – is at the forefront of reinventing the omnichannel experience.”

Omnichannel commerce is a multichannel approach to sales that focuses on providing a seamless customer experience whether the customer is shopping online from a mobile device or a laptop, or in a brick-and-mortar store. Omnichannel platforms focus on the entire customer experience – not the customer’s individual experiences on different channels.

2022 has already been a prosperous year for Sephora. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would be opening 850 shop-in-shops at Kohl’s stores spanning across 36 states by 2023. They will also be adding brands to their offered products, including Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace, and Voluspa. The company’s initiative partnered with the passion and expertise of Steve Lesnard offers a promising future for both the brand and its consumers.

About Steve Lesnard

Steve Lesnard is the global chief brand officer at Sephora. Before joining the company, he served as the chief marketing officer and global vice president of product creation at The North Face. He also launched industry-changing innovations driving a $5.3 billion business while serving as the global vice president at one of the largest athletic brands in the world. Lesnard attended business school in Paris, France, where he focused on international business and entrepreneurship. He then attended Babson College in Boston, MA, earning a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Business and Entrepreneurship.

About Sephora

Sephora is a visionary beauty-retail concept founded in France by Dominique Mandonnaud in 1970. Sephora’s unique, open-sell environment features several classic and emerging brands across a broad range of product categories, including skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care, in addition to Sephora’s private label. Sephora operates approximately 1,900 stores in 29 countries worldwide, with an expanding base of more than 200 stores across the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and India.