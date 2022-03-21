Cayman Artists Reached the Global Stage at World Art Dubai 2022
The world had a chance to see the Cayman Islands through the mind’s eye of ten of its artists last week at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Through the works of our amazingly talented artists, we can convey so much about the Cayman Islands. We can share aspects of our maritime heritage and our diversity."”GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ─ Billed as "the region's largest contemporary retail art fair," the 8th edition of the World Art Dubai (WAD) event featured over 4,000 works of art from more than 50 countries. This year's event, with the theme of “Unplug Yourself”, coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai and took place from 16 – 19 March. The art fair included painting, prints, sculptures and street art. For the first time, WAD also featured digital art at a “non-fungible token” (NFT). Considered the region’s largest affordable retail art fair, prices for the art pieces ranged from US$100 to US$20,000.
— Alee Fa’amoe
Caymanian artists who displayed artwork at the event included five of the "Native Son" art collective members, including Al Ebanks, Chris Christian, Gordon Solomon, Randy Chollette and Nasaria Suckoo-Chollette. Other Cayman-based artists promoted included Jerome Wilson, Kerwin Ebanks, Yonier Powery and Jason Kennedy. Also featured was a large collection from Shane “Dready” Aquart, who attended the event in person.
World Art Dubai provided these artists with a second exhibition opportunity within the context of the Cayman Islands’ presence at the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, to display their artwork to an international audience. In February, art was a focus of one of the three "Cayman days" at the U.K. pavilion, with works showcased from each of the ten local artists. During that day, artist Jason Kennedy "live painted" a large canvas that highlights the shared maritime history between Dubai and the Cayman Islands.
"As I do in Cayman, the paints are washed with local seawater," Kennedy said in an Instagram post. "This piece will stay behind in Dubai, to be auctioned off for charity."
The local artists will have their work showcased once more at the final Cayman Islands day on March 22. Cayman's Expo-related activities wrap up on March 24 with a second rendition of "Taste of Cayman" at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai.
Cayman has partnered with the United Kingdom to fully occupy its Dubai 2020 Expo pavilion space once a month from January through March. In addition to the three Cayman days at the U.K. pavilion and the two "Taste of Cayman" events, Cayman’s delegation participated in the Dubai Boat Show from 9-13 March and the live broadcast of a turtle release from Governor's Beach on Grand Cayman on Commonwealth Day, March 14, in association with the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre.
Cayman Islands Expo Representative Alee Fa’amoe observed, "Through the works of some of our amazingly talented local artists, we can convey so much about the Cayman Islands." He continued, "We can share aspects of our maritime heritage, the physical beauty and unique attributes of our islands, our diversity and our artistic imagination. For those reasons, having such a strong showing of our local art has been an important aspect of our presence at Expo 2020 Dubai.”
NOTES FOR EDITORS
The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) is leading the Cayman Islands Government's activation, in partnership with the United Kingdom's Department for International Trade, at Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during January, February and March 2022.
Cayman participation
Press release link: https://www.gov.ky/news/press-release-details/cayman-islands-expo2020-dubai
Hon. Minister André Ebanks: Warm welcome from the Cayman Islands: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uDsM1OR5Ws
Cayman Islands Participates at Expo 2020 Dubai: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0z3gHyLj5Ic
Cayman's participation has been modified from the original six months to three months, with much participation happening virtually.
Accordingly, the Cayman Islands Expo has a static display arrangement promoting a "Cayman journey" along with three themes.
1. Visiting the Cayman Islands - Celebrates the warm welcome that the Cayman Islands offers and encourages visitors to ‘take another look’.
2. Business in the Cayman Islands. Highlights the legal and financial system's unique attributes that make the Cayman Islands a global financial centre of excellence.
3. Life in the Cayman Islands. Promotes the unique features that differentiate the Cayman Islands – its distinct three islands (Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, Little Cayman), lifestyle, world-class healthcare and infrastructure, art, culture and heritage, music, and cuisine.
Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development
The main goals of the Cayman Islands Government’s Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development are to elevate the Cayman Islands and advance the economic, social and political interests of the Government, people and businesses for a prosperous and sustainable future. The Ministry's role is to promote suitable inward investment, foster innovation and undertake meaningful, measurable reforms to policies and programs of social assistance for vulnerable members of society.
The U.K.'s Department for International Trade helps businesses export, drives inward and outward investment negotiates market access and trade deals, and champions free trade.
The U.K. at Expo 2020 Dubai
The U.K. has been participating in Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1 2021 to March 31 2022. More than 190 nations are taking part, with 70% of the visitors expected worldwide. The overarching theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. Under the theme 'Innovating for a Shared Future', the U.K.'s participation will boost the country's global reputation, drive future partnerships, and provide long term economic benefit.
