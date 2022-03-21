Submit Release
Indoor interschool sports events will be held behind closed doors from March 21

MACAU, March 21 - In response to the changes in the epidemic situation in neighbouring regions and in line with the overall epidemic prevention and control work, and in order to protect the health of students and ensure that interschool activities can be held smoothly, the DSEDJ announced that starting from 21st March (Monday), indoor interschool sports events will be held behind closed doors, and no on-site audience is allowed. The online free ticket registration for the 39th Interschool Singing Competition will also be suspended until further notice.

The DSEDJ will continue to evaluate the competition situation and dynamically adjust the relevant admission measures. Competition schedule will also be adjusted according to factors such as the competition system, venue availability and the epidemic prevention situation of participating schools. Depending on the development of the epidemic, some competitions may need to be postponed or cancelled. The DSEDJ thanks for residents’ understanding and cooperation.

