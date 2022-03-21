Submit Release
Sen. Leila M. de Lima on VP Leni's performance on the #PiliPinas Presidential Debate by COMELEC

PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release March 21, 2022

Dispatch from Crame No. 1,238: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on VP Leni's performance on the #PiliPinas Presidential Debate by COMELEC

3/21/22

VP Leni's commitment to be present and diligence to prepare for debates, the latest being that hosted by COMELEC, is exactly why she should be President.

She was early at the COMELEC debate, she came prepared, and she exuded grace before a nation looking for answers to our country's problems.

It was a masterclass of data-backed, concrete and grassroots-grounded approaches to policy plans and solutions to national issues.

VP Leni's automatic and consistent unleashing of solid data and figures was a topnotch demonstration that she is a cut above the rest.

We share many proposals to help our country move forward, including giving better pay to teachers and lessening their administrative burdens, and greater attention to MSMEs as a key sector in our country's economic recovery.

Walang salitang sinayang. Lahat malaman, detalyado, may numero, may puso, at pinatalas ng mahabang karanasan sa mga komunidad, nayon at iba't ibang sektor.

Kung hindi mo maistorbo yung iba para humarap sa debate bilang kandidato pa lang, paano mo pa sila maasahan pag panahon ng pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan.

Kaya huwag na natin hanapin ang wala, hindi maaasahan, at ayaw magpakita!

Si VP Leni, eleksyon man o hindi, subok na ang kaniyang puso sa paglilingkod. Lagi siyang nandiyan para sa ating kababayan.

Indeed, the best man for the job is a woman. ###

(Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1238)

