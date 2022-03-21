From 21st March, the special NAT measure applicable to holders of Exit-Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao with family visit (T) endorsement upon entry into Macao will be extended to the ports of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge or…

MACAU, March 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) announces that, in order to reduce any epidemiological risks caused by the frequent movement of people at relevant ports, under article 10 of Law no. 2/2004 – “Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases”, Announcement no. 114/A/SS/2022 is amended by the Health Bureau as follow: With effect from 00:00 on 21 March 2022, holders of Exit-Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao with family visit (T) endorsement who have made a total of 3 or more entries into Macao via the port of Border Gate, Qingmao Port, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge or Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal within a single day (i.e. between 00:00 and 23:59 on the same day) must, upon each entry, immediately undergo one COVID-19 nucleic acid test at their own expense and wait for the test result at the port, regardless of the time of sampling on their proof of negative NAT result.

The Centre emphasizes that this measure only applies to holders of Exit-Entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao with family visit (T) endorsement, and only the number of entries into Macao through Border Gate, Qingmao Port, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal will be counted; entries into Macao through other ports are not included.

Individuals covered by this measure must follow the instructions of personnel at ports for nucleic acid test and payment; they may only enter Macao after obtaining the test result which will not be displayed in the Health Code. The result of this nucleic acid test may take up to 12 hours, the individuals concerned should get prepared for their entry into Macao. This measure is without prejudice to other anti-epidemic requirements.