CE welcomes appointments by State Council to Macao’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security

MACAU, March 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, has welcomed the appointments, made today by the State Council, of several individuals for the posts respectively of National Security Affairs Adviser and National Security Technical Adviser, for the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Fu Ziying, was appointed as National Security Affairs Adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security. Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR Mr Zheng Xincong, as well as Mr Yin Shuhua, were appointed as National Security Technical Advisers of the city’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

The Chief Executive stated that the MSAR Government would continue to work strictly in line with the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR, and fully support the work of the National Security Affairs Adviser and the National Security Technical Advisers. That was in order to jointly fulfil Macao’s constitutional responsibility of safeguarding national security, resolutely defending the sovereignty, security and development interests of the country, while firmly protecting Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability, stated Mr Ho.