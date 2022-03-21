Seventh Hill Productions Set To Release A New Film "Sootiga Sooredu"
Leading movie production company, Seventh Hill Productions, announces plans to drop another landmark project titled “Sootiga Sooredu” directed by Sriram Vegaraju
The team at Seventh Hill Productions, led by the passionate filmmaker, Sriram Vegaraju, is again looking to thrill movie lovers in different parts of the world with the upcoming release of a new film titled Sootiga Sooredu. Shot in Seattle, Washington, the movie will add to the number of amazing projects that have endeared Seventh Hill Production to millions of people across the globe.
The global movie industry has evolved over the years, with several names and brands across different categories of stakeholders emerging to bless their audience with fantastic content. From movie producers to directors and production outfits, the multi-billion-dollar film market has grown to become a major part of the entertainment industry. Hollywood and Bollywood remain major contributors to the movie industry, delivering thousands of projects every year. However, one name, Seventh Hill Productions, looks set to take the experience to a whole new level, judging by the reviews that have greeted their works, as the company announces plans to drop another project.
Sootiga Sooredu will be shot by Abhinav Mellacheruvu, the director of photography, working with the likes of Manasa Veena, Chaitanya nalla, and Sai Sudha Palluri, as well as other talented actors to create a potential blockbuster. The movie offers an amazing mix of action and romantic drama to deliver a unique experience to viewers.
Seventh Hill Productions will be looking to continue with the successes achieved with their previous projects that have racked up millions of views on different platforms, including YouTube. The company have also created projects that have garnered massive streams, achieving remarkable feats with the likes of Amazon Prime and other major online streaming platforms. Some works that have brought Seventh Hill Productions much success in the past include Ori Devudoy, Firangi Rambabu, Distant Beats, Bullet Balamani, and Ruk Ruk Rukmini Rusa Rusalu.
