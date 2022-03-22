Working At Home Can Be Stressful: Phil Zen Design Explores This Timely Topic In a New Blog Post And Offers Easy Fixes

It can lead to anxiety, tossing and turning in bed at night, diminished ability to focus, and decreased motivation. Stress can put you in a bad mood, which doesn’t do you or anyone in your orbit any favors. Working from home, on the other hand, can reduce our sense of connectedness and leave us feeling a bit invisible. Many of us worry that the disconnectedness and invisibility will lead to us being recognized and rewarded less for our efforts Active sitting combined with biophilic design are simple principles you can implement at your workspace and instantly improve your wellness and energy level.

Many stress reduction techniques exist, but the impact of interior design on our well-being and stress level tends to be ignored

Neuroscience research has shown again and again that interior design elements evoke a positive emotional response in us.” — Philippe Gryc

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phil Zen Design blog post published this week considers sources of stress that can affect people who work at home and then offers a number of suggestions for successfully reducing that stress.Titled “Things Your Mother Never Taught You About Managing Work From Home Stress” the post begins by reciting some of the problems arising from stress. These include anxiety, tossing and turning in bed at night, diminished ability to focus, and decreased motivation.Post author Philippe Gryc then goes on to describe the sources of stress, some of which will likely come as no surprise while others almost surely will, Gryc contends.One discussed source of stress is the disconnectedness many who work from home experience as a result of not being in an in-person, face-to-face team environment. This, Gryc asserts, produces a sense of invisibility which can stoke fears of “being recognized and rewarded less for our efforts. … To compensate [for invisibility], what many of us do is work longer hours so that we can be as productive as possible and make ourselves as valuable to the team as we can. But this too adds stress.”Gryc rounds out the post by presenting a number of easily implemented ideas that people who work at home can employ to manage stress and, in the process, improve their happiness, well-being, and productivity.About Phil Zen DesignPhil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

Things Your Mother Never Taught You About Managing WFH Stress