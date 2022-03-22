Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,169 in the last 365 days.

Working At Home Can Be Stressful: Phil Zen Design Explores This Timely Topic In a New Blog Post And Offers Easy Fixes

Work From Home Stress. Person behind desk is drowning. One hand up is asking for help. Desk is loaded with piles of paper and empty coffee cups. File folders are everywhere.

It can lead to anxiety, tossing and turning in bed at night, diminished ability to focus, and decreased motivation. Stress can put you in a bad mood, which doesn’t do you or anyone in your orbit any favors.

Woman working from home alone. Feeling disconnected and invisible versus her colleagues working in the office. This induces stress.

Working from home, on the other hand, can reduce our sense of connectedness and leave us feeling a bit invisible. Many of us worry that the disconnectedness and invisibility will lead to us being recognized and rewarded less for our efforts

Phil Zen working at his standing desk using an active chair from Varier and surrounded by plants and plenty of daylight. All this contributes to increase your wellness and productivity

Active sitting combined with biophilic design are simple principles you can implement at your workspace and instantly improve your wellness and energy level.

Many stress reduction techniques exist, but the impact of interior design on our well-being and stress level tends to be ignored

Neuroscience research has shown again and again that interior design elements evoke a positive emotional response in us.”
— Philippe Gryc
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phil Zen Design blog post published this week considers sources of stress that can affect people who work at home and then offers a number of suggestions for successfully reducing that stress.

Titled “Things Your Mother Never Taught You About Managing Work From Home Stress” the post begins by reciting some of the problems arising from stress. These include anxiety, tossing and turning in bed at night, diminished ability to focus, and decreased motivation.

Post author Philippe Gryc then goes on to describe the sources of stress, some of which will likely come as no surprise while others almost surely will, Gryc contends.

One discussed source of stress is the disconnectedness many who work from home experience as a result of not being in an in-person, face-to-face team environment. This, Gryc asserts, produces a sense of invisibility which can stoke fears of “being recognized and rewarded less for our efforts. … To compensate [for invisibility], what many of us do is work longer hours so that we can be as productive as possible and make ourselves as valuable to the team as we can. But this too adds stress.”

Gryc rounds out the post by presenting a number of easily implemented ideas that people who work at home can employ to manage stress and, in the process, improve their happiness, well-being, and productivity.

About Phil Zen Design

Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

Philippe Gryc
Phil Zen Design Inc.
+1 833 888 5289
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Things Your Mother Never Taught You About Managing WFH Stress

You just read:

Working At Home Can Be Stressful: Phil Zen Design Explores This Timely Topic In a New Blog Post And Offers Easy Fixes

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.