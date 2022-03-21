MDOT to switch M-66 signal at Patterson Way and State Street in Battle Creek to flash mode

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

MARSHALL, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be switching the M-66 (Division Street North) traffic signal at East State Street and John West Patterson Way to flash mode for a minimum of 90 days to conduct a study to reevaluate the safety and operational effectiveness of the intersection and traffic signal.

County: Calhoun

Highway: M-66

Closest city: Battle Creek

Start date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Estimated end date: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Traffic restrictions: The traffic signal will be flashing yellow for M-66 traffic and flashing red for East State Street and John West Patterson Way.

Motorists may experience short delays as the signal is reprogrammed and signs are installed.

Safety benefit: Updated signal timing and effectiveness will improve traffic flow and safety for the M-66 corridor through downtown Battle Creek.