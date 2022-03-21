Manuel Mattz Announces Graduation from SNHU Undergraduate Finance Program
Financial studies student and business owner will receive diploma and immediately begin graduate program at Oregon State UniversityHOOPA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manuel Mattz today announced his much-anticipated graduation from the undergraduate finance program at Southern New Hampshire University. Mattz has already been accepted into Oregon State University’s Graduate School, where he will begin classes this summer for a Master of Science in Business (MSB) in Financial Analytics.
Mattz is a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe, a descendent of the Yurok Tribe, a Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholar Alumni and a Wi'aasal (Great Oak) Future Leaders Scholar Alumni.
“I plan to utilize my accounting and financial education to improve Tribal Government fiscal management, consult with local small- and mid-sized businesses and educate youth about the importance of managing personal finances and planning for the future,” said Mattz, who owns Manuel Mattz Financials.
Mattz founded the accounting and financial services business in 2020. The company offers bookkeeping and payroll, along with A/P and A/R services, to persons of color and LGBTQ community business owners. Mattz’s competitive advantage focuses on being a professional and affordable financial services company. His philosophy centers on diversity and inclusion of all races and genders (or those who are gender neutral).
He will also be studying for the essential CMA license to add to his financial credentials and his company’s offerings.
While working and attending school, Mattz secured more than $500,000 in funds for the Hoopa Valley Tribe from State Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger programs. He also managed and reported on over $250,000 in Tribal grant funds for the Hoopa Valley Tribe. Mattz completed a competitive financial summer internship at Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI), where he researched large energy sector companies, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation and Pacific Gas & Electric.
The finance professional also won an additional accounting finance fellowship at PYT Funds, Inc. He developed a comprehensive financial stakeholders report for investors, successfully obtained more than $65,000 in the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP), and produced detailed financial reports for creditors and grant applications.
Mattz also played a significant role in coordinating the Decennial 2020 Census in Hoopa and helped the Hoopa Valley Tribe achieve an effective 98 percent response rate. Additionally, Manuel conducted extensive federal research and local survey collection to inform internal Hoopa Valley Tribal management, in preparation for receiving funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
He presently works as a senior accountant for the K'ima:w Medical Center, where he tackles complex transactions, develops reports for funding agencies and creates financial statements for internal management and external stakeholders.
Raised in Hoopa, California, he is the son of Earlene and Anthony Mattz and the grandson of Betty Franz-Mattz and Phillip Mattz, and Becky James. He is the great-grandson of Manuel Mattz and Pauline Mattz, Ernest Franz, and Jimmie James and Josephine James.
In his free time, Manuel loves fantasy and science fiction books and his two beautiful puppies. He spends quality time with his loving family and is learning intermediate Spanish and elementary German.
For general or press inquiries, he can be reached at manuelmattz95@gmail.com. For business inquiries or propositions, he can be reached through his business website at manuelmattz.com.
###
Manuel Mattz
manuelmattz.com
email us here