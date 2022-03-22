Amidst the spike in gas prices, Emerging Lehigh Valley Rock Band, Patriot All-Stars, Release their New Single and Video
The Patriot All-Stars, a Lehigh Valley based rock band, aim to bridge the political divide with some light hearted and fun music about the state of America.EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patriot All-Stars, a Lehigh Valley based rock band, aim to bridge the political divide with some fun music about the current state of affairs in America. Their music is conservative in nature, but accessible to everyone. Don't Blame Me (I Voted For Trump) is a comedic, energetic song that is timely. An accompanying video was also released for this catchy tune. The Band is looking to start conversations and give a voice to everyone that is frustrated with the issues of the day such as inflation, illegal immigration, and crime. The Patriot-All Stars are already planning to play live at political rallies as the 2022 midterm elections get closer.
Inflation and rising gas prices are on everybody’s mind. The Patriot All-Stars have found music to be the answer for sanity. Their fun-loving, song Don't Blame Me (I Voted For Trump) mentions the spiking gas prices. While aiming to give all conservatives a voice, and one they are not afraid to use, The Patriot All-Stars are determined to cut thought the noise and unify people around the love of America.
The Band is fronted by Nick Sabatine, a lawyer from the Lehigh Valley. Sabatine has been into music since the age of 8. He played clarinet, saxophone, and more. Throughout college, law school and beyond he performed in local bands, musically influenced by groups like Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears and Motown among others. As the political environment heated up during the 2008 campaign, Nick turned his attention to writing political themed rock songs. His hobby turned into a mission.
So why did a lawyer who played music for fun turn his attention to writing songs with a political twist? "I have seen over my lifetime our country drift away from the many freedoms enshrined in our founding fathers vision for our future. I believe that people young and old are unaware of the gradual loss of our freedoms. I think getting the public to focus on their freedoms, and whats happening to our country is a noble cause" says Sabatine. He's no stranger to the political arena. Sabatine was an early supporter of Ross Perot's bid for the presidency. He started out just collecting signatures to get Perot on the ballot and ended up being elected the Chairman of the National Patriot Party (which later merged with Perot's reform party). In addition Sabatine was a Councilman for Northampton County PA for four years.
Don't Blame Me (I Voted for Trump) is their first single. 74 million or so Americans can relate to this song. It's message is simple – if one is unhappy with soaring inflation, losing the Afghanistan War, the open border, high gas prices, an over heating economy, a soaring national debt, skyrocketing crime and of course the failure to contain the virus, don't blame the Trump Voters. The song jokes about Biden supporters having "buyers remorse" Unlike so much of the toxic content online and on social media, the song and video are meant to make one think, start conversations and have a little fun.
To celebrate the release of the single, Sabatine also produced a rollicking music video. It's complete with an all girl backing band, an impossibly catchy chorus, a dancing animated Trump, a dejected Biden supporter – and a clever ending. View clips on The Patriot All-Stars social media or check out the entire video on their site.
Sabatine has also launched a website. It will have the music available for purchase on CD or as a digital download. In addition, T-Shirts will be for sale. Sabatine isn't doing this for the money. "Music can be a powerful medium to help people see whats really going on in our country. So much of the media today is in bed with those who seek to eliminate individual freedom and help establish an authoritarian power structure that the populace is dependent on and controlled by. I hope to add a voice to the side of freedom through my music and lyrics." Says Sabatine
So what's next for The Patriot All-Stars? They're looking to get their message out, inspire others to join the cause and have some fun along the way.
