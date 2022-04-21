Pearl Long Term Care Solutions Offers Powered by Pearl™ & Pearl Enterprise™ Online Booking for Senior Housing Operators
Using Pearl’s SaaS platform providers get customized links for seniors and family members to search and book their long term care properties online
Pearl's two provider-focused options enable providers to highlight their unique capabilities and brands. We designed our first-to-market SaaS platform enabling both co-branded and enterprise solutions”PAEONIAN SPRINGS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Long Term Care Solutions (Pearl LTC), has launched two provider-dedicated solutions to help providers facilitate bookings and intake processes online - Powered by Pearl™ - a co-branded solution and Pearl Enterprise™ - an enterprise solution. These customized solutions are available for large and mid-sized long term care providers delivering independent living, assisted living, memory care and/or skilled nursing care. Providers that choose the Powered by Pearl™ solution will get their own custom pearlltc.com subdomain to attract consumers to their exclusive set of ready to book inventory. This allows consumers to book their final choice of a facility and unit within their selected facility that fits their budget, and conveniently upload all necessary documents for intake and move-in. With Pearl Enterprise, operators can readily integrate all of the Pearl LTC technology into their own fully-branded, consumer-friendly online search and booking engine seamlessly incorporated into their own website. Solutions pricing is available on request.
— Myisha Gatson, Founder and CEO, Pearl Long Terms Care Solutions
Pearl LTC is the first of its kind and leading online search and booking engine for long term care. Its business model provides three solutions: Pearl Marketplace™, Powered by Pearl™ and Pearl Enterprise™. Pearl’s powerful, first-to-market platform empowers matching consumers and providers based on consumers’ preferred care level, budget and location and provider’s available unoccupied inventory. Pearl solutions bring a sophisticated digital platform that enables a more integrated and connected digital experience for families to coordinate communication and critical documents as they make their decisions for long-term care. At the same time it enables providers to streamline cumbersome, time-consuming work that their teams go through for each new resident.
Ms. Myisha Gatson, Founder and CEO, announced the company’s SaaS marketplace solution following a substantial investment in planning, testing and execution of this secure, patent-pending, user-friendly digital platform. Ms. Gatson and her team spoke directly with scores of providers of all sizes and with each type of residence to determine how to systematically address their key issues with securing bookings on a timely and cost-effective basis. Ms. Gatson shared her vision for delivering Pearl as both co-branded and enterprise marketplace solutions, “Pearl's two customized options for senior housing operators enable providers to highlight their unique capabilities and brands. We designed our SaaS platform enabling both co-branded and enterprise solutions so providers have the option to offer only their inventory or to offer their inventory along with other brands in the market.”
Angie Snyder, experienced long term care industry marketer and Founder of Angie Snyder Consulting, remarks, “Pearl’s three solutions bring benefits to providers and customers, with technology that redefines how to support the difficult decision-making process that families go through as they secure long-term care. Pearl enables families and providers to easily message each other, coordinate important documents and confidently find the best care for their loved ones. It is a win-win for providers and families.”
Providers face high customer acquisition costs - on average internal sales directors spend 14 hours to convert one lead into a move-in with a 90 day sales cycle on average and at only a 10-23% success rate. The long term care industry has had historical occupancy rates averaging around 80-90% between 2000-2022, with up to 20% of their inventory as unoccupied cost centers that reduce profits. Long term care providers are actively searching for solutions that will help them recover and rebound from the COVID pandemic. They are enthused about how the Pearl Long Term Care Solutions can reduce sales team costs by reducing time from lead generation through resident admission by digitizing residence management, communication, payments, placement, and intake paperwork on one easy-to-use platform.
Meeting the explosive growth in senior long term care, Pearl’s online marketplace matches senior residents with the right facility, according to self-selected criteria including level of care, room type, move-in date, location, length of stay, and budget. According to Senior Housing News in 2017, 6,000 online searches for long term care occurred every hour; recent data suggests that number in 2022 is 15,500 online searches per hour. According to the U.S. Census Bureau the aging population and their need for long-term care is increasing exponentially; by 2050 22% of the U.S. population will be 65+. 70% of those who reach the age of 65 will need some form of long term care. Facility-based long-term care accounts for 32% of the total long-term care market. In 2016, the latest year for which data is available, there were 44,500 nursing homes and residential care communities in the United States serving nearly 2.5 million residents. Spending for all services throughout the entire long-term care market in 2020 is estimated to be $443.1B with an expected CAGR of 6-8% per year.
