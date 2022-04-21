Pearl Long Term Care Solutions Offers Powered by Pearl™ & Pearl Enterprise™ Online Booking for Senior Housing Operators

About

Pearl Long Term Care Solutions (Pearl LTC) offers the first fully online SaaS solution for long term care bookings. Pearl LTC’s mission is to provide empowered decision-making for those in search of long term care. The Pearl marketplace enables consumers and their care team to search, book and manage long term care stays entirely online. Long term care providers are able to reduce staffing costs and time from lead generation through resident admission by digitizing residence management, payment, placement, and intake processes on one easy-to-use platform. Pearl also offers providers two customized versions of its powerful marketplace SaaS platform: the co-branded solution - Powered by Pearl™ and Pearl Enterprise™ - the enterprise solution. For more information about the company or to use our innovative search and booking engine visit Pearl Long Term Care Solutions or email info(at)pearlltc.com.

