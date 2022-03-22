Reviva Labs quietly debuted larger sizes in late 2019 and continues to offer 25% more volume at the same pricing

Reviva Labs Logo

More product at the same price has allowed Reviva to deliver a better value during recent turbulent times.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remarkably, for three years, Reviva Labs has been delivering more value in most of its jarred products and most shoppers didn’t realize it. In early 2019 Reviva standardized its packaging and began to use only two-ounce jars for all its products. Even though product prices remained steady, consumers simply began to receive an extra ½ ounce in most of Reviva’s jarred products.

At the time the changeover began, Reviva had 28 jarred products, of which 22 used 1.5-ounce containers. “The 22 items that received extra product were some of our most popular,” said Bill Levins, Reviva’s President, “which is why we had an abundance of boxes that stated 1.5 oz.” Reviva’s display boxes fit the 1.5-ounce jar by utilizing an insert or the 2.0-ounce jars sans insert. The large inventory of 1.5-ounce display boxes were not changed until each was next printed – but the jars inside were standardized and switched to two ounces in early 2019.

“As many of our competitors were reducing their volumes Reviva was doing the opposite by providing 25% more product for the same price,” said Jeri Trachtman, VP of Sales. The changeover was kept under wraps to avoid retailer confusion and so the inventory out on the shelves could turnover naturally. “We didn’t think anyone would complain about receiving an extra half ounce.”

One of Reviva Labs founding principles is to provide top quality natural skin care that’s affordably priced. By providing 25% more product for the same price Reviva delivered more value to its consumers. The display packaging then slowly “caught-up” as it was updated to identify the contents as 2.0 ounces with each new box printing over the past three years.

“Recently, some confusion has popped up because some online listings still indicate 1.5 ounces,” stated Bill Levins, “but that’s an issue with the listing. Reviva’s jarred products are all filled with 2.0 ounces at this time and have been for three years.” It’s unlikely that any 1.5 oz products remain in distribution after three years – they’ve all long ago either sold through, expired, or - worst case - sit on shelves with 2.0 oz jars nestled inside.

More product at the same price has allowed Reviva to deliver a better value during recent difficult times. The larger volume meant fewer visits to stores to repurchase during lockdowns and big savings today as inflationary pressures have everyone looking for great deals. The fact that Reviva has been delivering larger sizes since 2019 and kept the same pricing is unlikely to agitate retailers or consumers. “As everything on store shelves keeps getting more expensive or seems to shrink in size, we think it’s a happy contradiction that Reviva is revealing its “secret” larger sizes,” said Jeri Trachtman.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.