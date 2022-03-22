SMS360 Featured as a Product of High Business Value in New Verdantix Report
Cloud-based EHS software, EHS mobile apps, fleet safety technology, online SDS Databases and product compliance software services ranked as high business value.NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study, Tech Roadmap EHS Technologies 2022, by Pritam Kapadia and William Pennington found that Environment Health and Safety (EHS) technologies offered by SMS360 are of high value to businesses.
The independent research and advisory firm, Verdantix, conducted a fact-based assessment of the innovation, prospects, maturity, and business value of EHS solutions. According to Verdantix, these solutions help to ensure “workers’ safety, protecting the environment and managing operational and regulatory risk” (2022). EHS software collects and manages data. The SaaS deployment model, offered by SMS360, enables a higher level of customization for clientele. Cloud-based software allows for faster and cheaper implementation than traditional on-site software systems. In addition, the mobile apps are useful for reporting incidents, and performing audits and inspections on the go, saving time and improving accuracy.
It is not only the EHS mobile apps that are of interest. Also offered by SMS360, product compliance software is designed to help firms manage material, chemical, and substance conformity. It covers product life cycles, chemical and SDS management, and component compliance solutions which are especially important for industries with complex supply chains. The software takes on the extreme burden of regulatory compliance and protects the company’s brand by mitigating risks of fines and sanctions.
Verdantix asserts that “the aggregate costs of motor vehicle fatalities, injuries and related property damage [were] at $474 billion in 2020,” according to estimates from the National Safety Council, “Vendors such as SMS360, have developed fleet safety solutions targeted towards compliance management, inspections, and training,” (2022).
The study also listed SDS Management databases as of high value to businesses. SMS360 is set to release a new SDS management module in Q2 of 2022.
The analysis of EHS technologies was designed to help “executives and managers make better-informed decisions when identifying and comparing alternative solutions in the market” (VERDANTIX LTD, 2022). Their findings of EHS software, including product compliance software, EHS mobile apps, and fleet safety features show that these services add great value to businesses.
SMS360 is an all-in-one online software (SaaS) that allows companies of any size to increase revenue by streamlining compliance and risk management programs. From a computer, tablet, or mobile device, safety managers can pinpoint high-risk areas to predict and prevent accidents, save significant time on regulatory reporting, while reducing OSHA, DOT, and other regulatory fines.
