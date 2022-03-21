Submit Release
GO Airport Shuttle Rebrands as GOWithUs.com with New Website, Services and Locations

GOWithUs.com is now a comprehensive travel company providing services beyond airport transportation.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO Airport Shuttle has launched a new website, GOWithUs.com to announce its expansion into a comprehensive travel company providing services beyond airport transportation.

The site features a new streamlined reservation system for faster, easier booking and discounts to tours and attractions in popular tourist cities.
Leveraging its expertise in logistics and operations, GO now provides ground transportation to tourist sites, restaurants and other entertainment destinations within its most popular service areas. Customers also will be able to purchase discounted tickets to attractions and tours in a number of cities directly on the site.

“We’ve made it easier for travelers to find relevant information about our services and fares as well as tours and attractions in their destination cities,” says McCarthy, president, The GO Group. “Our new technology allows us to offer our customers a seamless, intuitive user experience and one-stop shopping for multiple products and services.”

GO also is expanding its presence by partnering with other quality, professional providers to offer transportation options in new areas with a goal of serving more than 1500 locations worldwide.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world’s largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

