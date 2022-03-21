Herbicide Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Syngenta (ChemChina), Bayer, BASF, Dow AgroScinces, FMC, ADAMA, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, UPL, Huapont Life Sciences, AEF Global Inc., AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Axsys Direct Manufacturing, Bartlett, Bio-Ferm GmbH, BioTepp Inc., Bioworks, DuPont, Hacco Inc., Neudorff North America, Nippon Soda Co., Norac Concepts, Omex Agriculture Inc., Monsanto, Scotts Canada Ltd., Valent

Herbicide Market Size

In 2021, the global herbicide market increased by X% to $X, rising for the second year in a row after two years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Herbicide Production

In value terms, herbicide production stood at $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global production peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Herbicide Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of herbicides increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the second consecutive year after two years of decline. Over the period under review, exports enjoyed a resilient expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at X tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, herbicide exports surged to $X in 2021. In general, total exports indicated a buoyant increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

China was the key exporter of herbicides in the world, with the volume of exports reaching X tonnes, which was approx. X% of total exports in 2021. It was distantly followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), together committing a X% share of total exports. France (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), South Africa (X tonnes), Israel (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and Ireland (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to herbicide exports from China stood at +X%. At the same time, India (+X%), South Africa (+X%), Ireland (+X%), Malaysia (+X%), Germany (+X%), the U.S. (+X%), the UK (+X%) and France (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, India emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Israel and Belgium experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. From 2007 to 2021, the share of China, India and South Africa increased by +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while Germany (-X p.p.), the UK (-X p.p.), Israel (-X p.p.), France (-X p.p.), the U.S. (-X p.p.) and Belgium (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the largest herbicide supplying countries worldwide were China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and France ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. India, Germany, Belgium, Israel, South Africa, the UK, Ireland and Malaysia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. In terms of the main exporting countries, India recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average herbicide export price amounted to $X per tonne, surging by X% against the previous year. In general, the export price, however, recorded a mild descent. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, export price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was France ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Herbicide Imports

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of herbicides increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the second year in a row after two years of decline. Overall, total imports indicated a resilient increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2019 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

In value terms, herbicide imports expanded notably to $X in 2021. In general, total imports indicated prominent growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2019 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

Imports by Country

The purchases of the four major importers of herbicides, namely Brazil, Australia, Canada and Nigeria, represented more than fourth of total import. The U.S. (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), Ukraine (X tonnes), Ghana (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Argentina (X tonnes), South Africa (X tonnes) and Indonesia (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Nigeria, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Brazil ($X), Canada ($X) and Australia ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global imports. France, Germany, the U.S., Ukraine, Argentina, Nigeria, Thailand, South Africa, Indonesia and Ghana lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X%. Among the main importing countries, Nigeria saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average herbicide import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, with an increase of X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% against the previous year. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per tonne), while Ghana ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Brazil, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

