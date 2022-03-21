Biden-Harris Administration Partners with Aspen Institute on Latino Regional Economic Summits to Connect Local Latino Community Members with Federal Leaders and Resources

The Biden-Harris administration is partnering with the Aspen Institute to jointly host forums in several cities across the country. Titled White House Initiative Latino Economic Summits, the regional forums will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to advancing equity and economic empowerment and connect local Latino community members directly with federal leaders and resources. The forums will also feature community leaders, administration officials, local elected officials, and leadership from the Aspen Institute.

"The Biden-Harris administration continues to champion diversity, as we strive for a more inclusive and prosperous society," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "These summits are part of our commitment to advancing equity and opportunities for Latino communities across the country. We are thrilled to partner with the Aspen Institute on this important grassroots effort."

The program kicks off on March 22 in San Antonio, followed by Denver, on March 26 and will proceed to additional communities through the spring and early summer. Each event will feature multi-faceted and dynamic sessions with the intent to:

Demonstrate the Administration's continued commitment to the President's Executive Order on advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government

Highlight the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and COVID-19 response

Increase engagement between Latino constituents and administration officials as well as federal offices and services at the regional level

Encourage Latino community members to apply for federal procurement, jobs, grants, internships, and programs

Held at the University of Texas San Antonio's downtown campus, the San Antonio summit will feature remarks by federal and local leaders as well as the following breakout sessions:

President Biden's Agenda on Federal Contracting: Creating Equity for Small Businesses and Local Communities (presented by the Small Business Administration)

Education Equity and Workforce Development (presented by the U.S. Department of Education)

Entrepreneurial and Worker Empowerment Through Community Development (presented by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development)

Essential Workers, Essential Protections (presented by the U.S. Department of Labor)

"America's success is rooted in collective prosperity and ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to thrive," said Dan Porterfield, President and CEO of the Aspen Institute. "The Latino community, representing nearly 19% of our population, is central to our country's present and its future, and we have a responsibility to build structures that create opportunity for people and families in this critical demographic."

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics (Initiative) was re-established in 2021 by President Joe Biden. The Initiative was originally established in 1990 to address the educational disparities faced by the Hispanic community. The Initiative's scope was expanded by President Biden to advance educational equity and economic opportunity for Latino and Hispanic students, families, and communities. The Nation's future prosperity and global leadership across industries is intrinsically tied to the success of Hispanic and Latino students, and their success is a priority of this Administration.

San Antonio Economic Summit

Where: University of Texas at San Antonio, Downtown Campus Buena Vista Theater 501 West César E. Chávez Boulevard San Antonio, Texas

When: 12:30p.m. CT, Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Participants: U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Congressman Joaquin Castro San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Councilwoman Teri Castillo University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics Melody Gonzales

Press: This is an open press event. If you are interested in covering this event, please RSVP to press@ed.gov.

A press gaggle will follow the summit debrief. Additional information about future summits and locations will be shared soon.