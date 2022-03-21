Neem Oil Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

Allied Market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neem oil is a naturally occurring pesticide extracted from the seeds of neem tree. It is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, which protect the skin from environmental damage and help fight radical damage. Consequently, cold-pressed neem oil is extensively used in manufacturing cosmetics such as soaps, hair products, hand creams, and pet shampoos.

The medicinal properties of neem oil to cure diseases, its ability to enhance agricultural productivity and flavor food fosters the growth of the neem oil market. The hazardous effects of chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides on humans have caused an alarming concern to the regulatory authorities and consumers. This has compelled the farmers to use bio-based farm products, which has a direct impact on the demand for neem extract-based fertilizers for agriculture purposes. This significantly drives the growth of the neem oil market. Neem oil is also potent element in pest repellent, which ultimately favors the market growth since it encourages neem oil manufacturing. However, countries such as Africa, which hold a smaller number of neem trees are compelled to import from Asian countries. This increases their cost of raw material and hence manufacturing of the product. Therefore, these manufacturers are inclined to opt for substitute herbs, which might consequently hinder the growth of the neem oil market.



Neem cake, which is a byproduct of the neem oil industry can be used as a livestock and natural pesticide. It also has tremendous potential as a mosquito repellent in countries facing diseases due to malarial pathogen. Neem oil significantly consists of contraceptive properties, which can be viewed as an opportunity by the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and India, facing severe population challenges.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

o This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the neem oil market.

o In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

o This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

o Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

o Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

o Pesticides/Agriculture

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o Personal Care and Cosmetics

By Type

o Leaf Extract Oil

o Seed Extract Oil

o Bark Extract Oil

By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Major Key Players in Neem Oil Market

o Manorama Industries Limited

o Neem India Products Pvt. Ltd.

o Ozone Biotech

o Neeming Australia

o NOW Foods

o Fortune Biotech Ltd.

o SUN BIONATURALS (INDIA) PRIVATE LTD.

o Banyan Botanicals

o Group Velocity LLC.

o Parry's BIO

