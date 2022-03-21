Submit Release
Seventh Hills Entertainment Unveils A New Film "Chal Light Teesko (bi-lingual)"

Seventh Hill Entertainment

Seventh Hill Entertainment Announces New Film Project Titled "Chal Light Teesko" A Bi-lingual Light Hearted Love Story

With the pandemic's ripple effects still disrupting the social lives of people, now, more than ever, the world needs such thrilling entertainment films.”
— Sriram Vegaraju
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventh Hills Entertainment Unveils A New Film "Chai Light Teesko (bi-lingual)"

It's the most wonderful time of the year for film fans as Seventh Hills Entertainment returns with a really incredible bi-lingual love story, in both Telugu & Hindi.

Seventh Hills Entertainment, an iconic film production company, announced on Thursday its newest film "Chal Light Teesko (bi-lingual)" starring Monica Singh and Rajeev Saluri, which pulls back the curtain on a perfect love story. Directed by Sriram Vegaraju and filmed by Abhinav Mellacheruvu (Director of Photography), this film will be shot at the panoramic views of Seattle, Washington. This film is a must for movie fans who want to discover new talents in an emotionally charged romantic drama about finding love.

"I am overjoyed that we can bring this masterpiece to global audiences through this production house." said the film director Sriram Vegaraju. "With the pandemic's ripple effects still disrupting the social lives of people, now, more than ever, the world needs such thrilling entertainment films. We are more than happy that we’re there to help them".

With the world in the midst of a tremendous period of transition, Seventh Hill Entertainment curates this film of cinematic visuals accompanied by resonating music, a profound personal journey of reflection, romance, and action for its audience. As the emergent leader of the industry, Seventh Hill Entertainment has delivered a number of successful projects that include Ori Devudoy, Firangi Rambabu, Distant Beats, Bullet Balamani, and Ruk Ruk Rukmini Rusa Rusalu. It has had success mainly with online streaming on Amazon Prime and its projects have racked up to the tune of millions of views on YouTube as well.

"We are thrilled to be bringing "Chal Light Teesko (bi-lingual)" to our audience that champions innovation to create a more exciting, true, and novel love story influenced by coming of age genre," says Director of Photography Abhinav Mellacheruvu. "With a suite of successful endeavors behind it, we are ambitious to garner much praise from the audience as well as our peers with overwhelmingly positive remarks. With the excellent team and cast of the film, we are hopeful to sweep the industry. "

