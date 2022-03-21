I-70 On-Ramp Closure on Market Street Tuesday, March 22

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Market Street on-ramp to I-70 EB will have daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. closures beginning Tuesday March 22 through Friday

March 25. These closures are being implemented to perform substructure repairs on the overhead structure.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances