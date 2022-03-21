AccentCare meets Personal Care Attendants where they are with Nevvon Remote Onboarding and Regulatory Training
EINPresswire.com/ -- AccentCare, a leading provider of home health, hospice and personal care services, has selected Nevvon’s e-training platform training, onboarding, and regulatory compliance courses for its personal care services at over 60 locations across the United States.
The global healthcare education company is delivering the e-training platform to AccentCare via a user-centric app that allows AccentCare personal care attendants to educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule, in addition to ensuring regulatory requirements are met. AccentCare can monitor compliance trainings and outcomes to verify its caregivers are educated, certified and fully compliant.
“This is a game-changer for us in the competitive New York City talent market,” said Joanna Ciampaglione, senior vice president and general manager for Personal Care Services at AccentCare. “By modernizing our training, we will be able reinvest cost- and time-savings and focus on our mission to re-imagine care for our patients.”
James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon, said: “AccentCare is innovative and wants to offer a better personal care attendant experience through Nevvon’s e-training platform. We are delighted to be working with such a great team at AccentCare that places a high value on the importance of high-quality caregiver training, education and regulatory requirements.”
Nevvon works directly with AccentCare caregivers to ensure they are comfortable in adopting and using the e-training platform technology. AccentCare intends to utilize Nevvon’s 500+ multilingual lesson library to provide additional certification and upskilling opportunities for their caregivers.
About AccentCare
AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute healthcare covering a broad continuum of services from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, palliative care, hospice, home health, telehealth, and care management. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can relentlessly reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.
Headquartered in Dallas, our 30,000 compassionate professionals across the nation deliver on the promise of exceptional care in more than 260 locations, collectively serving more than 210,000 individuals across 31 states and the District of Columbia.
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
For more information, please visit:
https://accentcare.com
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
Jamie Cohen
