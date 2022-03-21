Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,668 in the last 365 days.

Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team With Addition Of Eight New Hires

Logo for Watkins Insurance Group - Austin Texas

Watkins Insurance Group - Austin TX

Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Adds Staff to Meet Increased Demand for Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of unprecedented population growth in Austin and other areas across Central Texas in recent years, Watkins Insurance Group has seen a steady uptick in demand for the company’s various insurance services and risk management solutions. Today, the largest privately-owned agency in Central Texas is announcing the addition of eight new team members to meet this demand. The new team members will allow Watkins to serve clients with the dedicated personal attention that has been a trademark of the company’s mission since being founded in 1949.

Among the new hires are five property and casualty (P&C) agents: Reed Carlton, Reid Reynolds (Insurance and Risk Advisor), Tye Hardin, Travis Kelley (Risk Manager), and Will Peckham. “The award-winning business insurance professionals at Watkins Insurance Group continue to lead the industry and our community,” said Watkins shareholder and EVP, Andy Webb. “As we grow and add new advisors, we are so proud to be bringing the best talent from across Texas to be a part of our team. Our advisors partner with many of the very best businesses in Austin and Central Texas to help them identify challenges and reach their goals with peace of mind. Whether you are bringing your business to Central Texas now or have been here since 1949 like we have, we look forward to serving the very best businesses in Texas.”

Additionally, Watkins has expanded its Group Benefits department by hiring two Senior Benefits Consultants: Joe Morales and Jeff Kloc. “The addition of two strong group benefits consultants like Joe and Jeff blends perfectly with our next chapter of growth and success,” said Watkins shareholder and Benefits VP Brent Howell. “They both have an impressive track record for innovation, execution, operational excellence and fostering outcomes that drive results. They embody our company culture, and I am excited that they have joined the Watkins team.”

Watkins Insurance Group also announces the hiring of Moises Guedes, J.D. as the agency’s new Claims Manager. Moises brings with him years of claims experience and will be an asset to the growing Claims Advocacy team at Watkins.

“Though the pandemic has had widespread impact on businesses around the globe, I’m proud that our team has been able to survive, and even grow, during this challenging time,” said Patrick Watkins, president of Watkins Insurance Group. “The eight talented new team members who have joined us will help our agency continue to serve the growing and an evolving population of Central Texas with the one-on-one guidance our clients have come to know and love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have them on board.”

About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas. Headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations, all led by a veteran team of highly experienced senior team members. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, bond solutions, and wealth protection guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes. For more information, visit https://www.watkinsinsurancegroup.com/.

Dshanya Reese
Watkins Insurance Group
+1 512-452-8877
dreese@watkinsinsurancegroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team With Addition Of Eight New Hires

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.