Just Published: The Benefits of SaaS Adoption in Healthcare

A new white paper from Hallmark Health Care Solutions explains the impact of Software-as-a-Service on efficiency, cost, scalability, and patient care.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pointing to industry research estimating the value of cloud computing in healthcare may reach as much as $170 billion in 2030, a new white paper from Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) breaks down the benefits of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) options in healthcare operations. The white paper, “ SaaS Adoption and Its Positive Impact on Healthcare ,” is now available online.SaaS refers to cloud-based software, available online by subscription, that offers fully packaged solutions to free healthcare organizations of the burdens associated with installing and maintaining software (and often, the complex hardware required for it). From platforms for managing healthcare workforces and physician contracts to clinical information systems, billing and revenue cycle software, and more, SaaS applications in healthcare offer many benefits.Chief among those benefits, say the authors of the white paper, is the way SaaS solutions enable IT teams and resources at healthcare organizations to stay focused on tasks that support and align with the core business function of providing patient care – which is a better use of resources in terms of achieving enterprise business objectives.Another potential benefit: significant cost-savings and other economic gains.“SaaS brings economic value beyond cost savings,” note the authors. “If the software can facilitate better patient outcomes because it’s a better overall product, it will naturally help the organization realize revenue gains. This is especially true as the industry shifts to value-based care reimbursement models where revenue is tied to quality measures and outcomes.” Additional advantages of adopting SaaS solutions in healthcare can include:• Increased revenue, particularly where SaaS solutions can impact quality of care and patient/bed capacity• Greater efficiency, productivity, and accuracy from increased automation, including substantial declines in time-consuming, error-prone data entry• Reduced costs associated with in-house software management as well as workflow efficiencies• Heightened scalability for platforms and solutions to grow as the organization grows• Decreased risk of security breaches and regulatory non-compliance by outsourcing to SaaS providers with domain-specific expertise• Reallocating people and resources to more value-added, mission-focused activities“We wrote this white paper in response to growing trends in healthcare toward SaaS solutions, which is long overdue,” says Neeraj Isaac, Chief Technology Officer at HHCS, the innovator behind Einstein II and Heisenberg II, two SaaS solution suites for healthcare workforce, compensation, and contract management. “Several other industries have been using SaaS to optimize operations for quite some time and have realized many gains from doing so.”Chris Cotteleer, Chief Information Officer at Prism Vision Group, who also serves on the HHCS Advisory and co-authored the white paper, says there is a powerful “first-mover advantage” awaiting healthcare organizations that adopt SaaS solutions now, ahead of their competitors. For example, nurse staffing – a major concern for healthcare providers everywhere and the purview of the Einstein II suite – illustrates how SaaS can give a competitive edge for early adopters. By using a single, cloud-based platform for all aspects of internal resource pool management and staffing agency procurement, a SaaS option makes it easier to meet staffing targets in more cost-saving ways.“Meeting staffing targets, in turn, translates to better patient care and more open beds, resulting in more revenue,” says Cotteleer.To explore more about how SaaS combines the power of intelligent automation with the convenience and accessibility of cloud-based software, download the white paper About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,500 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS’ workforce solutions include Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution. For more information, visit einsteinii.com and heisenbergii.com.###