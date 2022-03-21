Fertilizer additive Market Growth Sturdy at 2.4% CAGR to Outstrip $ 3,963.0 Mn by 2027- Says TheInsightPartners.com

Rising research and development in fertilizers industry is expected to drive the growth of the global fertilizer additive market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Global Fertilizer additive Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Function, Application, Form and Geography.’ The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global fertilizer additive market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 3,216.2 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by- US$ 3,963.0 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 201

No. Tables- 87

No. of Charts & Figures- 84

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Function , Application , Form , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The major players operating in the fertilizer additive market include, Arkema Group, Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A., Chemsol LLC, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Michelman, Inc., Omex Agriculture, Inc., and Novochem Group. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the fertilizer additive market. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the fertilizer additive market.

The rapid rise in demand for food along with significant investment in advanced agricultural facilities, immense opportunities have been witnessed in agriculture across emerging market economies. For instance, as per the data published in 2018 by International Finance Corporation, globally, two-thirds of the world’s poor population (~750 million people) work in rural areas. Governments in countries such as Brazil are aiming to provide subsidies to minimize the cost of fertilizers to farmers. Brazil is considered to be fifth-largest fertilizer consumer across the world and is also perceived to be world’s second-largest importer of both phosphate fertilizers and potash. To complement the increasing investment in agriculture, governments across the globe are providing various initiatives to encourage farmers and lessen the burden of expenditure on them, thus providing them an access to fertilizers, as well as fertilizer additives which are, altogether, expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the fertilizer market in emerging nations during the forecast period.

Fertilizer additive is used in the fertilizers to enhance the properties of fertilizers. Fertilizer additives are the components added to a water-soluble or readily ­available fertilizers. Fertilizer additives are added to fertilizers during the production of fertilizer or before the fertilizer is applied to the field. Fertilizer additives also improve the quality and stability of fertilizers and soil, avoid loss of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulfur and prevent corrosion of the container used for transportation. They also provide anti-foaming and anti-caking characteristics to the fertilizer.

Global fertilizer additive market was segmented based on function, application, and form. Based on the function the market is segmented as dust control agent, anti-caking agent, anti-foam agents, granulation aids, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobing agents, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as mono ammonium phosphate, triple super phosphate, urea, diammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, and others. And on the basis of the form granular, prilled, and powdered.

The report segments the global fertilizer additive market as follows:

• Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Function

o Dust Control Agent

o AntiCaking Agent

o Anti-foam Agents

o Granulation Aids

o Corrosion Inhibitors

o Hydrophobing Agents

o Others

• Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Application

o Mono Ammonium Phosphate

o Triple Super Phosphate

o Urea

o Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

o Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

o Others

• Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Form

o Granular

o Prilled

o Powdered

