Data Privacy Management Software Market | Key drivers, business insights & future trends along with leading key players

Growth in awareness toward data privacy among consumers, increase in need for data security along with the growth in adoption of BYOD trend drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations use data to run and it’s important for them to save their data from online threats. With the use of data privacy, management industries are expected to move toward more secured data information. Government initiatives towards data privacy & security provide lucrative opportunities for the data privacy management software market.

With the major shift toward the BYOD trend, organizations are expected to improve work flexibility of employees. Due to the adoption of BYOD, employees are able to access official data in their personal system through personal or open network. In addition, this will generate the need for data privacy management software as it help the company to reduce the risk of data loss and to monitor activities and control unauthorized access to data.

Governments of different countries introduced several data privacy laws due to which adoption of software has become a necessity within an organization. For instance, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law is designed to give citizens more control over their personal data. The basic aim of the GDPR policy is to simplify regulatory environment for the organization so businesses and citizens can fully benefit from the digital economy.

Major industry players - RSA Security LLC, IBM Corp., BigID Inc., AvePoint Inc., OneTrust Inc., LogicGate Inc., TrustArc Inc., SureCloud Inc., Bigid Inc., Nymity Inc.,

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led governments across the world to take extraordinary measures to protect their residents. Corporates are expected to implement aberrant measures to safeguard their employees and extended workforce. Therefore, the collection of personal data by corporates is expected to comply with the requirements of data protection laws.

2. The spread of COVID-19 globally has generated numerous privacy, data protection, security, and compliance questions. These challenges drive the need for companies and organizations to ensure their digital experience platform(s) are not only secure but also future-proof.

3. However, many organizations have started to adopt the change in the way of working and operate through remote working. Employees using home broadband as opposed to safer office networks, pose risk of hackers exploiting less robust home broadband connections and taking advantage of workplace disruption.

The region-wise report covers North America (the U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

