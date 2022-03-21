Lfia Based Rapid Test Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities till 2026

Lfia

LFIA based rapid test market was valued at $4,725 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $8,494 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefits of LFIA based rapid tests over laboratory testing, rise in initiatives of government and nonprofit organizations toward health awareness, and increase in healthcare expenditure all over the world propel the growth of the global lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market. Based on application, the infectious disease segment held the largest market share in 2018. Based on technique type, the competitive assay segment contributed the major share in 2018. Region wise, North America held the highest market share in 2018.

As per the report, the global lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test industry was estimated at $4.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.49 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Increase in demand for LFIA based rapid test kits across geographies along with rise in target population is majorly driving the market growth. Furthermore, surge in prevalence of infectious disease along with rise in demand for rapid test is expected to boost the requirement of LFIA based rapid test in the coming years.”

The infectious disease segment to retain its dominance till 2026-

Based on application, the infectious disease segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the study period. Increase in initiatives by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the diagnosis of infectious diseases contributes toward the market growth. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% by the end of 2026.

Key Findings of the LFIA Based Rapid Test Market :

As per the application, the infectious disease segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

On the basis of the technique type, the multiplex detection assay segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

By end user, the hospitals & Clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

North America to maintain the lion's share by 2026-

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market revenue in 2018, and is predicted to dominate till 2026. Rise in prevalence of various diseases such as influenza, HIV, and cancer; increase in number of drug screening procedures; and presence of leading players in the market fuel the market growth in the province. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during 2019–2026. This is attributed to high population base, increase in disposable income, and rise in awareness about LFIA based rapid tests in the region.

Key market players-

Becton

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.)

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

Hologic, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Biomerieux SA

