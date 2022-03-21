Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM, Verint Systems Inc.

Allied Market

The increasing adoption rate of cloud-based services and growing demand for virtual assistants in these cloud platforms drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for intelligent virtual assistants, adoption of AI to improve customer service and growth in big data are the major factors driving the growth of cloud artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. However, limited number of AI experts can hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Contrarily, rise in need to improve operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry and increase in adoption of cloud-based applications and services among various industries are the opportunity factors of the global cloud artificial intelligence market.

Digital infrastructure is witnessing colossal adoption at unprecedentedly rapid pace, and the trend is estimated to grow at a liner rate. Automation of services has chosen the fastest pace, giving users the much-required facility to fulfill their regular tasks. Support services industry is gaining high momentum due to on-going disruption of Artificial Intelligence as a technological revolution that has taken almost every business industry by its advancements.

AI powered digital solutions are set up to improve every aspect of business including brand reputation, online customer experience, loyalty, preventive assistance and even production of revenue streams. In January 2017, Google, Inc. launched its Cloud AutoML. It utilizes Google’s Cloud Vision application programming interface and Cloud machine learning engine service. AutoML is used by several leading companies, such as Urban Outfitters and Disney. It is making shopping and search on their specific websites more relevant. It also supports image recognition that allows consumers to drag the images and instruct their systems to recognize those on Google cloud.

Major market players such as - Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, IP soft, Intel Corporation, MicroStrategy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market:

1. Organizations are hereby encouraged to sensitize their employees around information security outside of the office space. Working from public spaces should be restricted and organization should utilize technologies that ensure confidential information to remain secure on these devices in the case of theft or damage.

2. Organization’s should take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious especially when opening links, emails or documents related to the subject COVID-19. Organizations should ensure their detection and alerting capabilities are functional while keeping an eye on the impact of having many remote workers.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

