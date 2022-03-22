BUISNESSES IMPROVE OFFICE SAFETY WITH AIR PURIFIERS THAT REDUCE COVID-19 AND ESTABLISH A CLEAN, HEALTHY WORKPLACE
Personal injury lawyers at Thompson Law in Dallas researched CDC-recommended IAQ mitigation strategies to help create a safe, healthy workspace and installed ISO-Aire commercial air purifiers throughout their offices.
Llewellyn leadership listened to employee concerns about indoor air quality upgrades and took proactive steps to add a layer of IAQ protection in their headquarters cafeteria, conference room, and restrooms.
Law Firms to Publishing Houses Choose ISO-Aire HEPA Air Purifiers for Their Offices, A Proven IAQ Solution Recommended by the CDC, ASHRAE & EPA
“In the continuous war on harmful airborne pathogens, implementing a proactive and proven indoor air strategy is a must to help safeguard employees and customers today and into the future,” explained Chuck Albers, lead developer of ISO-Aire and owner of manufacturer Ducts & Cleats. That is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) recommend utilizing medical-grade HEPA air purifiers as an added layer of protection in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in office workspaces.
“Organizational leaders and business owners are charting mitigation plans to protect employees, whether that’s an in-person environment or hybrid work approach,” said Albers. “ISO-Aire was purpose-built to decrease risk of transmission of COVID-19 in hospital rooms; now our air purifier solutions for offices are safeguarding employee teams utilizing shared spaces such as conference rooms, fitness centers, office settings, cafeterias, restrooms, and reception areas.”
THOMPSON LAW: CDC GUIDANCE TOP PRIORITY
With his Dallas personal injury lawyers offices occupying one-and-a-half floors of prime commercial real estate, Ryan Thompson was looking for effective, quiet office air purifiers to maintain a healthy, safe, and welcoming workspace for Thompson Law employees and clients.
"I began by researching the CDC website and specifically wanted a commercial air purifier with both HEPA and UV-C sanitization components; eventually I found ISO-Aire," explained Thompson, the firm's founder and managing partner. "Maintaining the highest level of indoor air quality possible is a must, particularly as we re-opened after the COVID-19 shutdown. Given the nature of our business – representing those who have been injured – our valued clients entrust us to do what's right and to keep their best interest top of mind, which ranges from sound legal counsel to offering a safe, secure space for in-person appointments."
Thompson worked with ISO-Aire air quality experts to review the firm's office floor plan and assess the appropriate commercial air purifier models and proper quantities to ensure thorough clean air coverage. For example, the RSF250 (300 CFM) was ideal for conference rooms while the RSF500 (500 CFM) was well-suited for cubicle office areas and high-traffic hallways.
FAMILY-OWNED LLEWELLYN PUBLISHING PRIORITIZES EMPLOYEE SAFETY & COMFORT
When welcoming employees back to their offices after a state mandated COVID-19 closure, Llewellyn owners paused to gather input and ideas. According to Gabe Weschcke, Llewellyn publishing vice president, leadership wanted to make sure everyone felt comfortable returning to the headquarters facility.
"One topic of discussion was indoor air quality," Weschcke explained. "We had upgraded our HVAC system a year ago, but there was still concern about the air in certain spaces such as the cafeteria, restrooms, and conference room. We care about our employees, and when we were talking about best ways to transition to the office, we wanted to understand what would help and what would make our team more comfortable and keep everyone safe."
Llewellyn is the world's oldest and largest independent publisher of books for mind, body, and spirit with 75 employees in Woodbury, Minn. After hearing first-hand feedback, Weschcke researched portable air purifiers for offices and contacted ISO-Aire for a workspace assessment. Loaner demo units were installed, and in the end Weschcke felt ISO-Aire would be effective in adding a layer of indoor air quality protection. He also appreciated the low-maintenance, quiet operation, and portability of the medical-grade HEPA purifiers.
"There has been a lot of excitement with our investment in improving our office environment with air purification, not only to protect our team from COVID but also cold and flu germs, as well as allergens like dust and mold," Weschcke explained. "I feel the air is cleaner and the units help ensure we all feel comfortable and safe."
PUBLIC HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS
Public health experts support improved building ventilation with in-space HEPA air purifiers for offices:
• The CDC recommends using portable, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) fan/filtration systems to enhance air cleaning and proper CFM (cubic feet per minute) output to achieve the recommended number of air changes per hour (ACH) to delivery proper air distribution for safe, clean indoor air coverage;
• The ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force recommends reducing spread of COVID-19 by selecting standalone filters and air cleaners stating: HEPA filters are even more efficient at filtering human-generated aerosols…HEPA filters are more than 99.97% efficient at capturing airborne viral particles associated with SARS-CoV-2;
• The EPA suggests considering use of portable HEPA air cleaners to supplement increased HVAC system ventilation and filtration, especially in areas where adequate ventilation is difficult to achieve.
ISO-Aire: QUALITY COMPONENTS, LONG-LIFE DESIGN, QUIET OPERATION
ISO-Aire air purifiers for offices and other commercial spaces are manufactured in the U.S. with long-life filters and medical-grade components to provide a 15- to 20-year life span and best-in-class noise levels (43-48 dBA for classrooms). The models – available in portable floor or hanging units – range from 300 CFM to 2000 CFM and are ideal for offices, classrooms, commercial facilities, and large areas such as gyms, cafeterias, and libraries.
ABOUT ISO-Aire
The inner workings of U.S.-manufactured ISO-Aire include proven clean air technology components that help to eliminate up to 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne contaminants. ISO-Aire units are equipped with a 12-inch deep, medical-grade HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air) filter and offer optional ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization components.
