Statement by Premier Dennis King on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

CANADA, March 21 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

“Today is an important day to recognize the injustices and prejudices fueled by racial discrimination, which take place every day. March 21st has been recognized as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which commemorates the day police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid “pass laws” in 1960.

This year’s theme, Voices for Action Against Racism highlights the importance of strengthening safe public participation and representation in all areas of decision-making to prevent and combat racial discrimination. It also recognizes the contribution of individuals and organizations that stand up against racial discrimination and the challenges they face.

The Provincial Anti-Racism Table, formed with ethno-cultural community organizations and members-at-large, is carrying out important work that will provide us with valuable recommendations. The group will identify actions that we can take to address systemic racism in the areas of education, justice, health, employment, housing, social programs and legislation.

The Anti-Racism Table has been working with the Public Service Commission to discuss initiatives related to anti-racism, diversity and inclusion. The Public Service Commission is committed to create a workplace and community free from racial discrimination within government.

We also want to recognize the inspiring work being done in communities – by Islanders and organizations – to address systemic racism and create change. The Anti-Racism Table recently launched a Microgrant initiative to support community-led anti-racism work that promotes a culture of diversity and inclusion in our province. Recipients will be announced at the end of the month.

We appreciate the diversity of Islanders and we want to support their leadership by reducing the barriers created by systemic racism.”