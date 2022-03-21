Route 3034 Chartiers Street Slide Remediation Project Online Virtual Public Meeting Wednesday

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are pleased to invite you to attend a virtual public being conducted on Wednesday, March 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Route 3034-A15 Chartiers Street Slide Remediation project. Public input throughout project development is very important to the success of the project. This briefing offers the opportunity to provide input and engage in a question and answer session with the project design team.

The meetings will be held:

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 23

Location: Online only, link available online (see below)

The purpose of this project is to stabilize and repair the slope that separates Chartiers Street from Chartiers Creek in Bridgeville Borough. The project area includes Chartiers Street (Route 3034) from the eastern limit of the bridge carrying Chartiers Street over the Pittsburgh and Ohio Central Railroad and continues along Chartiers Street to the intersection with Bank Street (Route 3005).

To gain access to the meeting please visit the project webpage below. A link will be provided on the bottom of the webpage to enter the meeting.

Chartiers Street Slide Remediation Project

A recording of the presentation from the virtual public meeting will be posted on the webpage to view at your convenience along with a link to provide feedback to the project team. Additionally, project plans, informational displays and hard copy comment forms will also be available at the Bridgeville Borough building at 425 Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15061 and the Upper St. Clair Township building at 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, 15241 from March 23 – March 30.

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting, the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #