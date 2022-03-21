PennDOT Reminding Residents that Proper Stormwater Drainage is Shared Responsibility

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding residents that proper roadway drainage is a partnership between the department, municipalities, and property owners.

"We've had a few significant rainstorms already this year. That, along with snow melt, has pushed our drainage systems to the limit at times. It has also exposed the areas where roadway and driveway pipes are clogged or collapsed," said Doug Schofield, Assistant District 1 Executive – Maintenance. "Our crews are out clearing ditches and assessing our underground assets to correct issues within PennDOT's jurisdiction. We are asking property owners to do the same, including maintaining their driveway pipes."

Under normal circumstances, PennDOT's northwest region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties, is responsible for drainage systems on the surface of state roads and subsurface drainage within townships. Underground systems located within a borough or city belong to the municipality in which they are located.

Drainage on private property, including under driveways, is the responsibility of the property owner. They must handle the replacement and maintenance of driveway pipes. Property owners may not physically block any PennDOT owned pipes or ditches. The placement of additional pipes by PennDOT on private property to eliminate ditches is not permitted.

"Our county maintenance facilities do not have the funding or manpower to replace driveway pipes on private property," Schofield said. "Furthermore, the department is not permitted to spend public funds for the specific purpose of improving drainage on private property."

Additional information on the drainage policy included within PennDOT's Maintenance Manual (PUB 23) is available at www.penndot.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

