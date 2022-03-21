More about ICYMI: Gov. Kemp and First Lady Are Working to Return Money to Hardworking Georgians, Pass Legislation to Build Safer, Stronger Georgia

Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are working to return money to hardworking Georgians and making transformational investments in education, public safety, healthcare, and more.

On March 5, Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and their daughter, Amy Porter Kemp, were in Waverly Hall to celebrate the launch of a public-private partnership, made possible by a $4.4 million grant from the Kemp administration, which will serve up to 2,124 Georgians in the area with quality broadband.

Governor Kemp recognized International Women's Day by celebrating First Lady Marty Kemp, his three daughters, and all Georgia women who continue to contribute and make a lasting mark on the Peach State.

On March 8, Governor Kemp took bold action to temporarily suspend the state's motor fuel tax and lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families. With support from leadership and members of the Georgia General Assembly, he signed HB 304 into law on March 18.

The Kemps have enjoyed welcoming Georgians back to the Gold Dome this legislative session, and they look forward to seeing more visitors. Photos with the Governor and First Lady are posted here.

On March 10, Governor Kemp announced that PepsiCo Beverages North America will invest $260 million in the expansion of its manufacturing facility in the City of Tucker and create more than 136 full-time jobs.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp recognized National Girl Scout Day on March 12 by reminding Georgians that founder - Juliette Gordon Law - is from the Peach State!

On March 12, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were honored to join many in celebrating an icon of living history, Ambassador Andrew Young, on his 90th birthday. Governor Kemp provided remarks at his birthday celebration.

First Lady Marty Kemp was in Macon on March 14 to speak with the Macon Rotary Club, and the next morning, she was the keynote speaker at the Fulton County Sheriffs Office's Women's History Month Breakfast. There, she spoke to female leaders in law enforcement, ministry, the news, and philanthropy about the Kemp family's work to end Human Trafficking and and support survivors.

Both Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp met with Ireland's Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, on March 15 to discuss Georgia's long-standing economic ties with Ireland. In Georgia, 43 Irish facilities employ approximately 4,100 citizens. They also discussed standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

Later that afternoon, they traveled to Fayette County to meet with the local chamber of commerce to discuss their work to build a safer, stronger Georgia.

Importantly, March 15 was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly. Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp's entire legislative package crossed over.

On March 16, Governor Kemp signed the AFY22 budget to fund his administration's priorities for education, public safety, and healthcare while streamlining government services and finding new ways to better serve hardworking Georgians.

Later that afternoon, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp co-hosted HBCU Heritage Day at the Capitol along with Senator Sonya Halpern. Attendees celebrated the critical impact of Georgia HBCUs which have shaped some of our state and nation's finest leaders. Governor Kemp's budget and educational priorities reflect a commitment to helping HBCUs build on this long history of success.

On March 17, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted superintendents, lawmakers, school safety officers, and state and local law enforcement from across Georgia to discuss ways to make places of learning even safer. This partnership will help make sure no student fears going to school.

Later this evening, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will join the Georgia Department of Public Safety for their annual awards ceremony and to celebrate the Department's 85th anniversary.

Gov. Kemp Signs HB 910, Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Capitol Recap: Get ready, Georgians, the money is coming

First, the state saw a $3.7 billion surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30, partly because of massive federal COVID-19 relief funding. Then tax collections continued to climb in the current fiscal year, running 16% ahead of last year for the first eight months.

So the governor proposed the tax refunds, as well as raises for state workers and university employees. State officials hope the extra pay will help stem the high turnover rate among state workers, including many who have seen little or no salary boost in recent years.

Valdosta Today: Georgia leaders sign Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, House and Senate Appropriations Chairmen Terry England and Blake Tillery, and leaders from several Georgia state agencies, signed the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, HB 910, for the State of Georgia.

Associated Press: Georgia governor signs amended budget with more pay, refunds

House Bill 910 covers the budget year ending in June. It includes $5,000 pay boosts for state agency employees and $2,000 bonuses for teachers and other school workers. It also restores more than $380 million to the state’s K-12 funding formula that had been cut when lawmakers feared revenue decreases at the beginning of the pandemic.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp signs midyear spending plan with raises, bonuses, tax refund

The budget includes $1.6 billion for state income tax refunds that Kemp proposed earlier this year after the government ran a surplus in fiscal 2021. A state fiscal note last week suggested the refund program, which would give single tax filers a $250 refund and joint filers $500, would actually cost closer to $1.1 billion.

CBS 46: New state budget brings pay raises, tax refunds some Georgians

Some Georgians could be seeing more money in their paychecks very soon thanks to an amended state budget that was signed on Wednesday, increasing pay for state employees, teachers, and corrections officers.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Senate gives final approval to budget with raises, bonuses, tax refund

The $30.2 billion spending plan, which adds $3 billion in expenditures from the original budget, passed for the fiscal year that ends June 30. It now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

Gov. Kemp, General Assembly Temporarily Halt State Gas Tax, Provide Relief to Georgians

Associated Press: Kemp to sign bill suspending gas tax after Senate approval

Gov. Brian Kemp says he will quickly sign a bill suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May after the state Senate voted 55-0 on Thursday to approve the measure.

Fox 5: Georgia gas tax suspension: Senate passes bill, Kemp expected to sign Friday

The bill has sped through the Georgia General Assembly since Kemp first announce the measure on March 9. It took only nine days for it to be approved by both chambers. The measure earlier passed the state House 150-0.

WTVM 9: Ga. Governor Brian Kemp to sign gas tax suspension bill

Temporarily suspending the fuel tax is expected to bring the gas price down below $4. The tax would save Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents for diesel.

CBs 46: Georgia Senate passes bill to suspend state’s gas tax through end of May

The Georgia Senate has passed the state gas tax suspension bill after the Senate Finance Committee and Georgia State House approved it.

Fox 5: Georgia gas tax suspension: Senate Finance Committee approves bill

The Georgia Senate Finance committee approved a bill that would temporarily suspend the collection of state motor vehicle taxes. HB 304 would pause the tax through May 31 after gas prices soared to record highs in Georgia because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

11 Alive: Georgia House of Representatives passes bill to pause state gas tax

The bill is now headed to the Senate. Kemp said as soon as it passes, he will sign HB 304 into law. Gov. Kemp previously said the temporary move would save Georgians the current tax rate of about 29 cents per gallon at the pump.

11 Alive: Georgia governor looking to suspend gas tax with legislation in 'next few days'

The plan was announced to provide some relief to drivers as Russia's war in Ukraine has sent gas prices soaring. "Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians - both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes," Kemp said earlier this week.

Fox News: Georgia Gov. Kemp announces plan to temporarily halt state gas tax

Citing a more than 55% spike in the average price of a gallon of gas since March 2021, a statement from the governor's office said Kemp will work in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston to "take measures to alleviate the burden placed on Georgians."

WSBTV: Governor to suspend gas tax amid rising prices over Ukraine conflict

As gas prices continue to spike across the country and here in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he is working “to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax.”

First Lady Speaks to Macon Rotary and Fulton County Sheriffs Office

13 WMAZ: Georgia's First Lady Marty Kemp speaks to Macon Rotary Club on combating human trafficking

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp spoke at the Rotary Club in Macon Monday, pushing her initiative of combating human trafficking.

She talked with attendees about her work as First Lady to tackle the issue, seek justice for victims, and hold those responsible accountable.

Marty Kemp said, "I'm so excited to be here today in Macon with the Rotary Club just talking about human trafficking, one of my biggest initiatives, and knowing that there's such a strong force and participating in human trafficking and just want to come down here and thank them as well."

Gov. Kemp, First Lady Host Educators and Law Enforcement at Mansion to Discuss School Safety

Fox 5: Gov. Kemp hosts school safety roundtable with superintendents, law enforcement

A group of about three dozen state lawmakers, law enforcement officials and local school superintendents took part in a roundtable about school safety Thursday at the Governor's Mansion.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia superintendents call on Kemp to help with school safety

The superintendents from those school districts and others shared such stories with Gov. Brian Kemp to illustrate the seriousness of the safety issues they are confronting. Kemp called the meeting, which was held at the governor’s mansion on Thursday.

Kemp talked about that and the $69 million in school safety grants — $30,000 per school — that he secured in 2019. He also mentioned the money he helped steer to the Apex program, which pays community-based mental health providers to service schools.