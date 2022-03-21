Data Centres Power Market Size And Competitive Analysis : Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation

Allied Market Research - Logo

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies like the 5G, big data, IoT, and cloud computing which leads to the rise in construction of new data centers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A data center is referred as space used to store large data collected from various data sources. It is used to store data-processing equipment such as servers combined with different components such as telecommunications, network, and storage systems. Every businesses, government organizations, educational institutions, financial institutions, retailers, vendors of online data, social networking services and several more that creates or uses the information has the requirement of data centers to a certain extent.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13343

Each data center uses alternating current and direct current to provide power to its equipment’s. Alternating current power is mostly used in many data centers these days, but slowly it is transformed to direct current power. Although each organization is unique in its way, but every single data center needs air ventilation, lighting, generators, fire suppression systems, and alarm systems to operate efficiently.

Major players include: Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Toshiba Corp., Siemens AG, Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.

Rise in the adoption of cloud computing giving rise to greater need for data centers, increase in the number of data center all around the world, and rise in the building of data centers are the factors which drive the growth of data center power market. In addition, data centers are revamped to improve facilities, such as infrastructure to provide support to IT requirements, rise available space and power, and improve the overall reliability of data center facilities and thus drives the market growth.

However, lack of proper infrastructure and awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient solutions hampers the market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of data center transformations as it costs less compared to building a new one is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the power vendors and thereby propelling the growth of the data center power market.

The data center power market has solutions which includes, power distribution, power monitoring, power backup and cabling infrastructure. Power backup for data centers is the most important component, as the data centers cannot function without it. Power backup helps minimize unplanned interruption and provide power to the data centers through power stored in batteries and provided by the uninterruptible power source. The data centers with backup systems can gain significant cost advantages, improve reliability, and improve operational continuity. Power backup also acts as the bridge between mains failure and generator startup.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies like the 5G, big data, IoT, and cloud computing which leads to the rise in construction of new data centers. The number of data centers in the region is expected to further increase due to a rise in online shopping, social events, online education, and remote working amidst the pandemic situation. The countries like Japan, China, and Australia are developing huge data centers and thereby driving the market growth.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13343

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. World Data Centre Networking Market

2. Data Centre Fabric Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.