Global Butter Market Is Estimated to Reach at A CAGR of 4.9% During The Forecast Period of 2022 To 2032: FMI

Rising Demand for Flavored Snacks to boost the Butter Market: Future Market Insights Study

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global butter market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032), topping a valuation of US$ 28.7 Bn by 2032.

Butter Market Size (2022) US$17.8Bn Butter Market Projected Size (2032) US$28.7Bn Butter Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 4.9% Butter Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 36.7%

Butter has a wider applicability in food industry and is used in making sauces or for frying and to the different packaged food items or snacks such as wafers and cookies. Consumers are experimenting different products with varied tastes and flavours. Hence, increasing demand for unique taste profiles by millennials is predicted to boost the market over the forecast period.

Demand for unique taste profiles and textures by millennials is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers of butter. Besides, the demand for butter is growing in the foodservice industry due to the increasing consumption of fast food in developing economies owing to the fast-paced lifestyles and higher expenditure over out-of-home food consumption.

Butter is used as a staple food item in households encouraging the manufacturers to launch various butter-based food items such as low-fat butter, spreadable butter, flavoured butter, to woo consumers. This is expected to create a larger customer base. Backed by the above-mentioned factors, demand for butter is predicted to increase at a higher rate in the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe is expected to dominate the global market, accounting for the maximum market value share of about 25% by 2022

Rising consumption of snacks and fast food items is increasing the demand for butter across the globe during the assessment period (2022-2032)

By product type, salted butter is expected to account for the maximum market value share of the global market by 2022

In case of end use segment, food processing and dressing and spreads are expected to gain momentum and show an impressive growth over the forecast period (2022-2032)

Indirect channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than direct channel by 2032 end



“Trend of homemade breakfast and lunch is being revived as numerous customers are striving to save money by opting for home-cooked meals instead of picking up meals on-the-go, which is anticipated to drive the butter market growth.”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base. For instance,

Recently, a company named ‘Land O' Lakes, Inc.’, a dairy products manufacturing company has introduced two new spreadable butter products namely, LAND O LAKES Light Spreadable Butter with Canola Oil and LAND O LAKES Less Sodium Butter with Canola Oil. This product has less cholesterol than regular butter and 50% less fat and calories.



Global Butter Market by Category

By Product Type:

Cultured Butter

Uncultured Butter

Salted Butter

Whipped Butter

Others



By Processing:

Processed Butter

Unprocessed Butter

By Usage:

Spreadable

Non-spreadable

By End Use:

Food Processing

Bakery

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Dressings and Spreads

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global butter market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on butter market by butter market by product type (uncultured, cultured, salted, whipped, and others), processing (processed and unprocessed), usage (spreadable and non-spreadable), end use (food processing, bakery, dairy and frozen desserts, dressings and spreads, and others), distribution channel (direct and indirect) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

