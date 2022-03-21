United States Online Grocery Market Key Players, Demands, Covid-19 Impact and Size to Reach US$ 242 billion by 2028
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the United States Online Grocery Market estimated at US$ 96 billion in the year 2021, is expected to reach a revised market size of US$ 242 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the period 2021 - 2028.
MarketReportsOnline
The Prominent Factors that are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the United States Online Grocery Market During the Forecast Period:
• changing lifestyle of the consumers
• tech-savvy generation who prefers buying products online
• the growth in disposable incomes and busier lifestyles
• The preference for online delivery of grocery products became more visible following the COVID-19 outbreak
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the United States online grocery market are obtained with maximum precision.
This new 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire United States online grocery market. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States' online grocery market. The report also provides up–to–date historical market size data for the period 2019 – 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for online grocery in the United States.
Get a Free Sample Copy of United States Online Grocery Market Research Report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=858478
The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and market size of the major 8 segments from 2019 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the major segments and key players.
The report also covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis, thoroughly integrating different models.
This Newest and Comprehensive the United States Online Grocery Market Research Report 2022 Delivers:
• Comprehensive Research Methodology of the United States Online Grocery Market
• Insights about Market Determinants that are Stimulating the United States Online Grocery Market
• To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Market from 2019 to 2021
• To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Fruits and Vegetables with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Frozen Foods with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Drugs and Healthcare Items with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Meat, Fish, Poultry and Other Deli Items with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Beverages (including Alcohol) with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Dairy Products with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Other Non-Foods Items with Six Years Forecast
• The Market Size of the United States Online Grocery Other Foods with Six Years Forecast
• Extensive Profiles and Recent Developments of 7 Market Players.
Key Market Segmentation:
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the United States Online Grocery market report, along with forecasts for growth from 2022 to 2028.
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Frozen Foods
• Drugs and Healthcare Items
• Meat, Fish, Poultry, and Other Deli Items
• Beverages (including Alcohol)
• Dairy Products
• Other Non-Foods Items
• Other Foods
The Key Market Players for the United States Online Grocery Market are Listed Below:
• Walmart
• The Kroger Co.
• Target Brands, Inc.
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Albertsons Companies Inc.
• Fresh Direct (Ahold Delhaize)
• Costco Wholesale Corporation
Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=858478
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
• What is the current scenario of the United States online grocery market?
• What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the United States online grocery market?
• How big is the United States online grocery market?
• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the United States online grocery market?
• What are the main segments within the overall United States online grocery market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2019 to 2028?
• What are the major drivers of the United States online grocery market?
• What are the major inhibitors of the United States online grocery market?
• Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?
• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+1 888 391 5441
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com